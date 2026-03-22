A mysterious cat, famed for its uncanny football predictions, has tipped the winner of the 2026 Carabao Cup final

Arsenal and Manchester City will battle for the season’s first major silverware at Wembley on Sunday afternoon

Momentum appears to favour the Gunners, but history leans towards City— a scenario that could see Antoine Semenyo claim his first major trophy

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Arsenal head to Wembley with history on the line, chasing a first Carabao Cup title in over three decades.

The Gunners have not lifted the trophy since April 1993. Six final defeats since then, including the loss to Manchester City in 2018, have only added to the weight of expectation.

This time, Mikel Arteta and his players have a chance to finally end that wait.

Arsenal and Manchester City will battle it out for the season's first major trophy at Wembley on March 22, 2026. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal vs Man City: Match preview

Arsenal’s route to the final has been demanding but controlled. They navigated past Port Vale, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Chelsea to secure their place at Wembley.

For Arteta, it is another opportunity to add silverware to his growing résumé. Victory would see him become the first Arsenal manager to win his opening two major cup finals, following his FA Cup success early in his tenure, according to Goal.

There is reason for optimism. Arteta has never lost at Wembley across eight appearances as a player and manager.

Arsenal’s league form also strengthens belief, with the club sitting nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, with seven games to spare.

City arrives with their own story. Pep Guardiola’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, and recent domestic form has been inconsistent, with just one win in five matches.

Still, their Carabao Cup pedigree is hard to ignore. City have won eight of their nine finals in the competition, including a dominant run stretching back decades. According to The Independent, Guardiola now stands on the brink of a fifth title in the tournament.

They reached the final with wins over Huddersfield, Swansea City, Brentford and Newcastle United, underlining their strength in cup competitions.

Nimbus Pronos predicts the winner of the 2026 Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Man City. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse, picture alliance and Molly Darlington/Copa.

Source: Getty Images

Mysterious cat predicts Carabao Cup final winner

Adding a lighter twist to the buildup, Nimbus Pronos, the now-famous prediction cat, has offered its verdict.

Known for picking winners by choosing between labelled bowls, Nimbus initially leaned towards Arsenal before switching to City and eating from their bowl.

Watch Nimbus Pronos' prediction on Instagram:

The quirky call points to a City win, though many will take it with caution despite the cat’s strong track record across major matches, including Arsenal's Premier League win against Chelsea on March 1.

From a Ghanaian angle, the final also presents a big moment for Antoine Semenyo, who could lift the first major trophy of his career just months after his move from Bournemouth.

Nevertheless, the stage is set. History, form and even superstition are all in play, but only one side will walk away with the trophy.

Semenyo equals Essien's Carabao Cup record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo made history by helping Manchester City reach the Carabao Cup final.

He became only the second Ghanaian to achieve the feat, following Michael Essien.

Source: YEN.com.gh