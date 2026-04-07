Arsenal legend Thierry Henry continues to earn a huge income through broadcasting, sponsorships, and business ventures

The former Arsenal striker has become a familiar voice on major networks, including CBS, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports

Henry has also stepped into football ownership, becoming a co-owner of Como 1907, the club managed by his former teammate Cesc Fàbregas

Nearly 12 years have passed since Thierry Henry officially brought the curtain down on one of football’s most iconic playing careers. Yet, the former striker continues to enjoy remarkable success away from the pitch.

The French legend confirmed his retirement on December 16, 2014, signalling the end of a glittering career that had seen him establish himself as one of the finest forwards the game has produced.

Thierry Henry’s wealth after football is in the spotlight. Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

At the same time, Henry revealed that his next chapter would begin in broadcasting, joining Sky Sports as a football pundit.

Henry’s reputation was largely forged during his extraordinary spell at Arsenal, where he evolved into the club’s all-time leading scorer.

According to Transfermarkt, across two spells in North London, he found the net 226 times in 370 appearances, guiding the Gunners to two Premier League titles, including the famous unbeaten “Invincibles” season.

Former Footballer Thierry Henry continues to earn considerable money, 12 years after his retirement. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

After dominating English football, Henry moved to FC Barcelona, where he added further silverware to his collection. Under Pep Guardiola's management, he was part of the historic treble-winning side that lifted the UEFA Champions League in the 2008/09 campaign. Overall, his time in Spain delivered seven trophies.

Internationally, Henry was also a key figure for France national football team, helping his country triumph at the 1998 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

His dazzling combination of pace, technique, and clinical finishing has led many observers to regard him as the greatest player in Premier League history.

Following retirement, Henry ventured into coaching. Notably, he had a short stint as manager of AS Monaco and later worked with France’s Olympic team, further expanding his football résumé beyond playing.

How much does Thierry Henry earn now?

While his achievements on the field remain legendary, Henry’s financial success since retiring has also attracted attention. Reports suggest the former striker earns roughly £95,000 per week through various roles and ventures, according to Football London.

A large portion of that income stems from his work as a football analyst. Henry has become a familiar voice across several major broadcasters, offering tactical insight and commentary for networks such as CBS, Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, and Sky Sports.

Beyond television, Henry continues to attract lucrative commercial partnerships. His endorsement portfolio includes collaborations with well-known brands such as Kia, Reebok, Don Julio, Ninja, and Lay's.

He has also expanded into football ownership. Henry is part of the ownership group of Como 1907, the Italian club currently managed by his former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fàbregas.

The club has enjoyed an impressive season in Serie A, sitting fourth in the table ahead of traditional giants such as Juventus and AS Roma.

Meanwhile, away from football, Henry maintains a relatively private family life. He has been in a long-term relationship with Bosnian former model Andrea Rajacic for around 15 years, and the couple shares three children — Tristan, Tatiana, and Gabby.

The French icon also has a daughter from his previous marriage to British actress and model Nicole Merry. Despite his global fame, Henry has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight while continuing to thrive in his post-playing career.

Who will win the 2025/26 Champions League?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thierry Henry named the club he believes could prevent Real Madrid from winning the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

While many fans see Los Blancos as favourites to lift a record-extending 16th European crown, the Arsenal legend suggested another contender has what it takes to stop them.

Source: YEN.com.gh