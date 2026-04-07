A viral video showing a large-scale clean-up at the residence of Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has sparked widespread speculations online

The footage is believed to feature members of the Kristo Asafo Mission youth wing actively cleaning the late leader’s home

Despite the ongoing discussions, no official confirmation from the family has been made regarding the purpose of the clean-up exercise

Social media users have begun speculating after a video circulating online captured a group of young people engaged in a large-scale clean-up exercise.

The video, widely shared across platforms, is believed to show members of the youth wing of the Kristo Asafo Mission cleaning the residence of the late founder, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

A viral video has shown members of the Kristo Asafo Mission youth wing carrying out a major clean-up exercise. Photo credit: KwadwoSafoKantanka/AsaaseRadio

Source: UGC

In the footage, the young men are seen washing the exterior of the imposing building, while the women scrub the tiled floors of the mansion with notable intensity, suggesting preparations for a significant event.

The scale and energy of the clean-up have led some social media users to suggest that the activity may be linked to preparations for the funeral of the late missionary and inventor.

Since his passing and the customary one-week observance, there has been little public communication regarding funeral arrangements for the respected figure.

Known for maintaining a high level of privacy around family matters, the Kantanka family has not made any official announcement regarding funeral plans.

As a result, some observers have resorted to interpreting such developments as possible indicators.

Despite the absence of official confirmation, the clean-up exercise has fuelled speculation among netizens, with many suggesting it could be part of preparations towards the final funeral rites.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passes away at 77

Apostle Kwadwo Safo, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and a prominent Ghanaian industrialist, has passed away at the age of 77.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passes on at 77 years. Photo credit: KwadwoSafo Kantanka/Facebook

Source: TikTok

This was contained in a statement issued by his daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, to inform the public of the demise of her father.

According to the statement, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as “Kantanka, the African Star,” died peacefully on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

"With profound sorrow and deepest grief, the Safo Family and the Kristo Asafo Church announce the peaceful passing of Ghana’s beloved man of God, the greatest technological icon, philanthropist, agriculturalist, and industrialist popularly referred to as “Kantanka, the African Star”.

"Our dearest father passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 11, 2025."

In the statement, Adwoa Safo quoted a Bible scripture to indicate that they have been comforted even though they mourn.

“Apostle Safo was a true genius, the beacon of hope for many, a father to the fatherless. Ghana has indeed lost a gallant son and a true legend.”

“His unique persona was shaped by his life struggles, dreams, resilience, courage, determination, and dedication to His calling and conviction,” the statement added.

The family pleaded with the public to respect their privacy as they mourn their father and leader.

“During this time of grief, we humbly request that the general public respect the privacy of the family and loved ones.”

“The burial and funeral arrangements shall be duly communicated in the coming days.”

Ghanaian TikToker, Osanju, dead

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian content creator, Osanju Frimpong Elvis, popularly known as Osanju, died on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Osanju's demise was just five months after he buried his late mother.

Osnaju's death got many sad on social media, while others also expressed disbelief.

Source: YEN.com.gh