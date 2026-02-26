Manchester City could face surprise opponents or European giants, setting the stage for Antoine Semenyo’s potential Champions League debut

Six English clubs will discover their Champions League round of 16 opponents in Friday’s draw, with Arsenal seemingly poised for the most straightforward route to the final.

Each club already knows that they will face one of two potential opponents. Manchester City could be drawn against either surprise package Bodø/Glimt, who famously beat them during the group stage, or Real Madrid.

Semenyo could play against Real Madrid

This presents a huge opportunity for Antoine Semenyo to make an impact on European football’s biggest stage.

The Black Stars attacker was ineligible for Pep Guardiola's side during the league phase, but is now poised to make his mark in the prestigious competitions after Man City updated their squad list ahead of the Round of 16.

According to Transfermarkt, Antoine Semenyo has already scored five goals in ten appearances for City, after netting ten times for Bournemouth in the first half of the season before his January 2026 move.

While Erling Haaland remains Real Madrid’s primary focus, Semenyo will relish the chance to shine in his first-ever Champions League outing for City, should the two sides meet in Friday’s draw.

Speaking about Semenyo's expected Champions League debut during an interview with YEN.com.gh, former Asante Kotoko striker Mohammed Abass backed the City man to shine.

“Speaking as a fellow Ghanaian forward, I hope Antoine Semenyo seizes this big opportunity and makes a real mark in his Champions League debut. It’s a stage where players make a difference, and I believe he has what it takes to shine.”

Champions Leauge Round of 16 draw

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face either Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen, following the Italian side’s dramatic comeback against Borussia Dortmund and the Germans’ win over Olympiacos.

Other English sides face trickier tests. Newcastle United, who comfortably overcame Qarabag, could meet either Chelsea or Barcelona in the round of 16.

If they avoid a clash with the Toon, Chelsea would then face reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are set to draw either Atlético Madrid or Galatasaray in the next stage, making for potentially challenging ties.

As for Paris Saint-Germain, they could be drawn against either Barcelona or Chelsea in the Round of 16.

According to UEFA, the draw is scheduled for 27 February 2026, with the first-leg matches set for 10 and 11 March, and the second-leg fixtures taking place on 17 and 18 March 2026.

Semenyo ranks among leading scorers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has entered the top 10 goal scorers across Europe’s top five leagues: England, Spain, France, Italy, and Germany.

The exclusive list also features elite stars like Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, highlighting Semenyo’s rapid rise in European football

