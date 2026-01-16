A popular journalist covering the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco has died on Wednesday

Mohamed Soumaré from Mali was in the country to report on the semi-finals and final of the tournament

Tributes have flooded in for Soumaré, who has been remembered as a great historian of the game

A journalist has tragically died while on duty at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, casting a pall over the football community.

Mohamed Soumaré was found dead in his hotel room on Wednesday morning, a development that has plunged the media fraternity into deep mourning.

Soumaré was in the North African nation to cover the semi-finals and final of the tournament. He was widely regarded as a towering figure in Malian sports journalism and served as the media officer of Stade Malien.

Confirming the news, journalist Nuhu Adams, who is also in Morocco, wrote:

“Malian sports journalist Mohamed Soumaré has passed away this morning in Rabat, Morocco, where he was covering the AFCON 2025 tournament. He served as media officer of Stade Malien and manager of marketing, television and media of the Mali Professional League.”

Tributes pour in for Mohamed Soumare

Tributes have since poured in from journalists, football stakeholders and fans.

Instant Foot said:

“The entire Instant Foot team extends its sincere condolences to his family, to his colleagues and peers, as well as to all his loved ones.”

Cupid Football added:

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his colleagues and peers, and to all those who loved and respected him.”

Fellow journalist Sadick Adams also paid tribute, writing:

“Wow! My friend, may Allah have mercy on his soul. A great historian of the African game is gone.”

Soumaré’s passing comes shortly after Mali endured yet another Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak at the tournament.

The Eagles were eliminated in the quarter-finals by defending champions Senegal, losing 1-0 after a first-half goal from Iliman Ndiaye extended their wait for a maiden AFCON title.

Tom Saintfiet’s side had finished second in Group A behind hosts Morocco after drawing all their group matches.

Per Supersport, Mali progressed past Tunisia in the Round of 16 via a penalty shootout, but played both that match and the quarter-final with 10 men following red cards to Woyo Coulibaly and Yves Bissouma, respectively.

Reflecting on Mali’s exit, head coach Saintfiet said:

“I am proud of them for the performance they put up, not just in today’s match but throughout the competition. We have shown the world what we are made of. Together with my staff, we will analyse our matches and see what we can do better in future.”

Meanwhile, Morocco advances to the AFCON 2025 final, where they will chase continental glory on home soil.

The Atlas Lions will face Senegal on Sunday, January 18, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

