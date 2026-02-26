Real Madrid advanced to the Champions League Round of 16 despite missing talisman Kylian Mbappé, as Vinícius and Valverde stepped up

Benfica struck first through Rafa Silva, but Alvaro Arbeloa’s side responded quickly, with Tchouaméni equalising and Valverde assisting the winner

Arbeloa has now delivered an update on Kylian Mbappe, who remains to Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League ambitions

Real Madrid booked their place in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after completing a double over Benfica with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, 25 February, and they did so without their talisman, Kylian Mbappe.

Despite carrying a first-leg advantage from Lisbon, Madrid were made to work on home soil.

Real Madrid beat Benfica in Mbappe's absence

Benfica struck first in the 14th minute when Rafa Silva found space and calmly beat the goalkeeper, briefly silencing the Bernabéu crowd and raising hopes of a Portuguese comeback.

However, the response from Alvaro Arbeloa’s side was swift. Just two minutes later, Aurélien Tchouaméni restored parity with a composed finish after being picked out by Federico Valverde.

The Uruguayan midfielder proved instrumental throughout the evening, dictating tempo and carving open the visitors’ defence with precision passing.

Real Madrid’s pressure told again ten minutes later. Vinícius Júnior latched onto another incisive delivery from Valverde to fire home what proved to be the decisive goal. It marked a brace of assists for Valverde and underlined his influence on proceedings.

Vinícius celebrated in the same manner as he had during the first leg in Lisbon, a moment that had sparked controversy following alleged racist abuse from Benfica’s 20-year-old winger, Gianluca Prestianni.

The Argentine youngster was suspended by UEFA for the return fixture and did not feature in Madrid.

With Mbappe absent, Gonzalo García was handed the responsibility of leading the line, as is often the case when the French superstar is unavailable.

Although García did not register a goal or an assist, he worked tirelessly and embraced the opportunity before being substituted in the 84th minute for 18-year-old Thiago Pitarch, as Madrid Zone noted.

Arbeoa gives an update on Mbappe

Mbappe’s absence was confirmed only hours before kick-off, with the forward withdrawing due to discomfort.

Speaking after the match and quoted by Madrid Universal, Arbeloa explained the decision to rest his star striker.

“He had to leave training and on other days he has felt discomfort. We spoke with the doctors and with him, and the best thing was for him to stop,” the Madrid boss said.

“He is very important and from now on we’ll have to wait. Hopefully, it’s a matter of days,” he added.

Mbappé’s 2025/26 stats underline his importance

Mbappé’s influence this season has been remarkable. According to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman has amassed an outstanding 38 goals and six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions, underlining just how crucial he is to the Spanish giants.

Moreover, the ex-AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain superstar currently leads the La Liga scoring charts with 23 goals and also tops the Champions League standings with 13 strikes.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 38 goals in the 2025/26 season for Real Madrid as of February 26, 2026. Image credit: BR-UEFA

Source: Getty Images

As Madrid prepare for the Round of 16 and intensify their domestic title push, Mbappe is widely expected to play a decisive role in both campaigns.

Mbappe urges UEFA action against Prestianni

