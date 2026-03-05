Antoine Semenyo could be on a fast track to the 2026 African Footballer of the Year award if his brilliance continues

From Bournemouth star to Manchester City match-winner, Antoine Semenyo has remarkably improved

Semenyo's goals are flowing, and his confidence is soaring match after match, week in, week out

Antoine Semenyo is enjoying the finest season of his career. If his impressive form continues, the Ghanaian forward could firmly place himself among the favourites to win the 2026 African Footballer of the Year award.

The 26-year-old attacker has been in outstanding form during the 2025/26 campaign, delivering consistent performances both before and after his high-profile move to Manchester City in January.

His growing influence in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues suggests that he could soon join the elite group of African players recognised with the continent’s most prestigious individual honour.

Semenyo’s impressive rise in the EPL

Semenyo first built his reputation at Bournemouth, where he spent four-and-a-half seasons developing into one of the Premier League’s most exciting attacking players.

During his time with the Cherries, he scored 32 goals in 110 appearances, according to Wikipedia records, showcasing his pace, power, and ability to trouble defenders.

Before leaving the South Coast Club, the Ghana international had already enjoyed a strong start to the 2025/26 season, scoring 10 goals in the first half of the campaign.

His performances attracted the attention of Manchester City, who secured his signature on January 9 in a move that many viewed as a major step forward in his career.

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, Semenyo has adapted quickly to Pep Guardiola’s demanding system.

According to Transfermarkt, the forward has already scored seven goals in just 12 appearances for the reigning champions, proving that he can thrive in a team packed with world-class talent.

What has made Semenyo particularly valuable to City is his ability to deliver when the team’s main striker, Erling Haaland, is unavailable or struggling to find the net.

In several matches this season, including important fixtures against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, the Ghanaian stepped up to ensure the City attack remained sharp and productive.

Across both clubs this season, Semenyo has scored 17 goals in 33 appearances, an impressive tally that highlights his growing consistency in front of goal.

Why Semenyo could win AFOTY award

If Semenyo maintains his current level of performance, the possibility of him winning the 2026 African Footballer of the Year (AFOTY) award becomes increasingly realistic.

Playing for a club like Manchester City naturally provides him with a global platform, especially if Guardiola’s side goes on to win the Premier League or other major trophies this season.

Individual brilliance combined with team success has often played a decisive role in determining the award’s winner.

International football could also strengthen his chances. Should Ghana enjoy a strong campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Semenyo’s contributions would further boost his credentials among voters across the continent.

For now, the signs are extremely promising. With his pace, finishing ability, and growing confidence in the Premier League, Antoine Semenyo appears to be on a clear path towards becoming Africa’s next football superstar.

If his remarkable form continues, the prestigious African Footballer of the Year crown may soon be within his reach.

