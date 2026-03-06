Tottenham Hotspur are facing the real threat of relegation following their latest defeat to Crystal Palace

The North London side has failed to register a win in the Premier League since the start of 2026

With nine games remaining, Spurs are in danger of losing their top-flight status for the first time in their history

Tottenham Hotspur are staring at a worrying end to the season after a supercomputer revised the club’s relegation probability following a damaging 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on March 5.

The defeat deepened an alarming slump for the North London side, who are still searching for their first Premier League victory of 2026.

With only nine fixtures remaining, Spurs sit just one point above the drop zone and now face a genuine fight to remain in the English top flight.

Supercomputer predicts relegation doom for Spurs

Before kick-off, Opta's supercomputer estimated their relegation probability at 8%. After the final whistle, that figure climbed sharply to 16.10%.

Only Wolves with 99.92%, Burnley with 99.36%, West Ham United with 49.53% and Nottingham Forest with 26.88% currently face higher danger levels.

Interestingly, the evening had begun with hope inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dominic Solanke fired the hosts ahead in the 34th minute, a strike that appeared set to end a miserable run stretching back to the start of the year.

Everything changed moments later. A red card shown to Micky van de Ven triggered chaos at the back. Ismaïla Sarr quickly restored parity before Palace seized control of the contest, according to Sky Sports.

Jørgen Strand Larsen completed the turnaround in the first minute of the first half stoppage time.

Sarr then struck again to seal the comeback, leaving stunned home supporters heading for the exits even before the second half began.

Thousands of fans streamed out of the stadium at half-time as frustration spilt into the stands.

The result stretched Spurs’ winless run in league action to eleven matches, the club’s longest drought since 1935, when they endured fifteen games without success.

Managerial changes yet to arrest Spurs' form

The slide has continued despite the recent managerial change. Igor Tudor took charge on an interim basis after replacing Thomas Frank on February 13.

At the time, Tottenham were sixteenth and five points clear of danger. The margin has since narrowed dramatically.

"It'll sound strange but I believe more after this game than I believed before," said Tudor.

"I saw something. I want to be positive. I saw the guys gave everything. We need to stay together now, This is key. There's still nine games to play."

Relegation would represent a historic collapse for a club widely considered part of the Premier League’s traditional big six. Spurs have not dropped out of the top division since the 1976/77 campaign.

From a Ghanaian perspective, the absence of Mohammed Kudus has also coincided with the downturn.

The Black Stars midfielder has not featured since the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on January 4, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus is expected to return after the March international break, a comeback that could provide a much-needed spark for a side desperately searching for confidence.

