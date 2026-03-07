Patrice Evra warns that Arsenal F.C. could still “bottle” the Premier League title race despite leading the table

Manchester City F.C. drop points in a dramatic 2–2 draw with Nottingham Forest F.C. while Arsenal secure a crucial away win over Brighton & Hove Albion

Evra says he hopes Arsenal finally win the league but admits he would not be surprised if they fall short again

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra believes Arsenal still risk “bottling” the Premier League title race despite their current advantage at the top of the table.

The battle for the championship took another dramatic turn this week after Manchester City dropped points at home against Nottingham Forest.

Patrice Evra explains why Arsenal may 'bottle' the Premier League title again

Source: Getty Images

City were twice ahead but were pegged back both times as Forest fought back to secure a 2-2 draw. The result handed a potential boost to Arsenal in the race for the title.

On the same evening, Arsenal secured a crucial away victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

An early strike from Bukayo Saka proved enough to seal the win, pushing Mikel Arteta’s side seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League standings.

Despite the gap, City still have a game in hand and the two sides are set to face each other at the Etihad Stadium in April, a match that could have a huge impact on the title race. For now, however, Arsenal have placed themselves firmly in control of their own destiny.

Arteta’s team has finished second in the league for the past three seasons, with previous title challenges slipping away late in the campaign.

Their near miss in the 2023–24 season was particularly painful, as Arsenal lost out on the final day after pushing City all the way.

Evra had previously mocked Arsenal following that disappointment, joking:

“Watching Arsenal is like watching Netflix – you always have to wait for the next season.”

The comment quickly became a viral dig at the club’s repeated near misses.

Evra makes Arsenal Premier League prediction

Speaking recently to Stake, the former France international said his remarks were meant as banter rather than criticism.

He admitted that he now hopes Arsenal can finally end their long wait for the league title, although he remains cautious about their chances.

Evra explained that City’s draw with Nottingham Forest was a significant moment in the title race.

He also noted that while Brighton created several opportunities, Arsenal still managed to grind out a result — something he believes is typical of eventual champions.

“I’ve won the league five times,” Evra said. “Sometimes the toughest victories are ugly away wins, and Arsenal showed that against Brighton.”

Patrice Evra explains why Arsenal may 'bottle' the Premier League title again

Source: Getty Images

Even so, he warned that the race is far from over. While encouraging the Gunners to seize their chance this season, Evra admitted he would not be shocked if they once again falter under pressure.

‘I want Arsenal to win the league, I just hope they don’t bottle it again.

‘People like the joke I made about calling them Netflix, we always have to wait for next season. Come on Arsenal, you can do it this year, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they bottle it again.’

Arsenal’s attention now turns away from the league this weekend as they prepare for an FA Cup clash against Mansfield Town, a EFL League One side.

Source: YEN.com.gh