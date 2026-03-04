The AC Milan boss has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, with Florentino Pérez reportedly eyeing an experienced hand

Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat to Getafe leaves them four points behind Barcelona, intensifying speculation over a summer managerial shake-up

Despite mixed results and uncertainty over his role, the interim boss insists Madrid will not give up on the La Liga crown

AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri, who managed ex-Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah at Juventus between 2014 and 2018, has reportedly become a strong contender to take over at Real Madrid once the 2025/26 season concludes.

The Spanish giants are expected to make a permanent managerial appointment in the summer, and the experienced Italian is now firmly on their radar.

Allegri emerges as serious option for Madrid

Former defender Alvaro Arbeloa stepped in earlier this year after Xabi Alonso’s departure in January. However, despite being handed the reins during a challenging period, the 43-year-old is not expected to remain in charge beyond the current campaign.

Results under Arbeloa have been mixed. Real Madrid have suffered four defeats in 12 matches, including a narrow 1-0 loss to Getafe on Monday evening.

That setback leaves them second in La Liga, trailing leaders Barcelona by four points as the title race intensifies.

And now, according to Corriere dello Sport, Madrid president Florentino Pérez is keen to appoint a seasoned coach capable of guiding the club through what is widely viewed as a transitional phase. Allegri’s track record in Serie A makes him an appealing candidate.

The 58-year-old returned to AC Milan in 2025 for a second spell at the San Siro and has once again demonstrated his managerial pedigree.

During his previous tenure with Juventus, he secured five consecutive Serie A titles and established himself as one of Italy’s most decorated coaches.

He also previously led Milan to the Italian championship earlier in his career, according to Wikipedia.

This season, Milan sit second in Serie A, 10 points behind Inter Milan but four clear of Napoli in third place.

Although Allegri remains under contract until the end of the 2026/27 campaign, speculation suggests a summer departure cannot be ruled out if Madrid formalise their interest.

Arbeloa vows Madrid will keep fighting

Meanwhile, despite growing uncertainty surrounding the managerial situation, Arbeloa has made it clear that Real Madrid will not concede the domestic title race.

Following the defeat to Getafe on Monday, March 2, he stressed that there are still 36 points available and insisted the squad’s only objective is to collect every possible point between now and the end of the season.

Next, he emphasised that surrender is not part of the club’s mentality and expressed confidence that the four-point gap can be overturned.

The interim boss also pointed to the quality within the squad, noting that injured players will soon return to strengthen the team.

Arbeloa then maintained that performances must continue to improve, adding that although the result against Getafe was disappointing, Madrid created enough chances to score more than their opponents.

