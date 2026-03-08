Rapper Rick Ross has shared his thoughts on the never-ending GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The discussion over who is the better player continues to dominate conversations worldwide

Both Messi and Ronaldo are expected to take their final bow at this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026

The debate over who is the greatest player of this generation – Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi – has persisted for more than 15 years.

Both superstars have mesmerised football fans with their artistry, claiming a combined 13 Ballon d’Or trophies and dominating conversations from casual bar chats to global pundit debates. Even musicians now weigh in.

Rapper Rick Ross picks Lionel Messi as his GOAT ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Photos by Nicolò Campo and Jason Koerner.

Source: Getty Images

Rick Ross settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Rapper Rick Ross, known in private life as William Leonard Roberts II, recently shared his opinion on The Late Run podcast.

The Miami native did not hesitate when asked to pick between the two legends.

“Salute to Ronaldo, but I'mma rock with Messi,” Rozay said, crediting his hometown connection.

Dade County, where Inter Miami is based, has long shaped his perspective.

Watch the video:

Although born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, he grew up in Carol City, northern Miami-Dade County, attending Miami Carol City Senior High School and proudly representing the "305" throughout his career, according to the Miami Herald.

For Ross, Messi’s presence in Miami made his choice natural.

Comparing Messi's and Ronaldo's careers

Beyond celebrity endorsements, Messi's and Ronaldo’s achievements have fuelled decades of debate.

Between them, they dominated world football for more than a decade while starring for Barcelona and Real Madrid. From 2008 to 2017, one of the pair won every Ballon d’Or except Luka Modrić in 2018, according to Goal.

Both have lifted countless club and international trophies and broken records that will stand for years.

Messi’s 2022 World Cup victory is often cited as the defining moment in his favour, while Ronaldo continues to chase personal milestones, including edging closer to 1,000 career goals in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo and Messi are in the twilight of their careers yet continue to dominate headlines with their performances. Photos by Greg Fiume and Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Despite approaching the twilight of their careers - Messi in his late 30s playing in Major League Soccer and Ronaldo already in his 40s in Saudi Arabia - the debate rages on.

Messi, now with Inter Miami, guided the club to a historic MLS Cup triumph in 2025, underscoring his enduring influence.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, continues to showcase his goal-scoring prowess and ambition abroad.

Watch the video:

Ultimately, their staggering accomplishments make comparisons inevitable. Thirteen Ballon d’Or awards, multiple domestic and continental titles, and individual records have solidified their places among the sport’s all-time greats.

While Messi holds the World Cup and MLS glory, Ronaldo’s chase for historic goal tallies ensures the discussion will continue long after both hang up their boots.

Sarkodie picks Messi over Ronaldo

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has joined the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Like Rick Ross, Sarkodie’s response was simple and decisive: “I will go for Messi,” a declaration that sparked cheers and a flurry of reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh