The top-tier fixture will be the 16th meeting between the two clubs in the competition and their fifth straight knockout-stage encounter

The Citizens and Los Blancos are battling for a place in the UCL quarter-finals as the latest chapter of their intense European rivalry unfolds

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City on March 11, 2026.

The latest chapter in the rivalry between the two European giants will mark the 16th meeting between the Citizens and Los Blancos in the highest tier on the continent.

The match, which forms the first leg of their last-16 tie, will be played on Wednesday evening at the Bernabéu and promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the round.

The encounter will also make history, becoming the first time two clubs have faced each other in the knockout stages of the competition in five consecutive seasons.

Real Madrid, who are aiming to secure a record-extending 16th European title this season, had to navigate the knockout round play-offs after finishing ninth in the league phase of the tournament.

They ended the phase just one place and one point behind Manchester City after losing three of their final five matches.

Los Blancos will be without Alvaro Carreras, who suffered a muscle injury in his calf.

Man City faces Real Madrid UCL challenge

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola is preparing to take charge of his 190th Champions League match.

The milestone will see the former Barcelona boss draw level with the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in terms of games managed in the competition, per Sports Mole.

Despite their strong reputation in Europe, Manchester City have struggled away from home in recent Champions League fixtures.

The English champions have won just two of their last eight away matches in the competition, drawing one and losing five, and have lost seven of their last 10 two-legged ties against Spanish clubs in UEFA competitions.

However, City have still enjoyed considerable success against Spanish opposition overall.

The club has been defeated only three times in their last 18 UEFA meetings with teams from Spain, recording 10 wins and five draws during that period.

They have also already beaten two Spanish teams away from home in this season’s tournament, defeating Real Madrid and Villarreal CF 2–0 during the league phase.

Supercomputer predicts Real Madrid vs Man City

According to the Opta supercomputer, Manchester City are considered the favourites to win Wednesday’s match, with Guardiola’s side given a 45.5% probability of victory.

Real Madrid’s chances of winning the game are estimated at 29.9%, while the probability of the match ending in a draw stands at 24.6%.

Looking beyond the first leg, the supercomputer also predicts that City are more likely to progress from the tie overall, with the model giving them a 69.0% chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The second leg of their Round of 16 clash takes place a week later, on March 17, at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid hit by UEFA sanction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid had been sanctioned by UEFA following an incident during a recent Champions League match.

The club was handed a €15,000 fine and a conditional partial closure of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for their next UEFA home game.

