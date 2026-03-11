The football community, particularly in the United Kingdom, has been plunged into mourning following the death of Roger Speed

Roger, the father of the late Gary Speed, was confirmed dead on Wednesday afternoon, with the sad news sparking an outpouring of tributes

Speed Snr's death has reignited memories of his son, a Premier League icon, who tragically passed away 15 years ago

The football community is mourning the passing of Roger Speed, father of former Wales captain and head coach Gary Speed.

The sad news was confirmed on March 11 by the Football Association of Wales, sparking an outpouring of emotion among supporters and figures within the sport.

Football Community Mourns Death of Late Premier League Legend Gary Speed's Father.

Source: Getty Images

Tributes pour in as Gary Speed's father dies

Roger Speed had long been recognised as a passionate follower of Welsh football and a proud supporter of his son’s career.

"The FAW is saddened to learn of the passing of Roger Speed, who was an incredible supporter of Welsh football," the football federation wrote on X.

"Welsh football holds his son, Gary Speed deeply in its heart, and Roger’s support and passion for the game will always be remembered. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Cwsg mewn hedd, Roger."

Following the announcement, clubs connected to Gary Speed’s career quickly paid tribute while extending condolences to the family.

Everton shared a heartfelt message:

"Everyone at Everton Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Roger Speed, father of Gary Speed. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his wife, Carol, and his friends and family."

Leeds United also released a statement:

"Everyone at #LUFC is saddened to hear of the passing of Roger Speed, father of Gary Speed. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Roger’s family and friends at this time."

Bolton Wanderers added their voice to the tributes:

"Everyone at Bolton Wanderers is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Roger Speed, father of Gary Speed. Our thoughts are with Roger's family and friends at this difficult time."

Football Community Mourns Death of Late Premier League Legend Gary Speed's Father.

Source: Getty Images

Remembering Gary Speed’s legacy in football

Meanwhile, news of Roger Speed’s death has also revived memories of his son, Gary, one of the most respected figures in Welsh football history.

Gary built an outstanding career in England’s top flight, featuring for clubs such as Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

His time at Leeds produced one of the most significant moments of his playing days when the club lifted the Football League First Division title in 1992.

After retirement, Gary moved into management and later guided the Wales national team as head coach. His influence helped lay the foundation for the country’s modern football revival.

The former midfielder sadly passed away in 2011 at the age of 42, leaving behind a powerful legacy after earning 85 caps for Wales.

Roger Speed’s death now brings renewed reflection on the close bond between father and son, a relationship that many fans believe played an important role in shaping Gary’s journey through the game.

