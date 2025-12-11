Mohammed Salisu has earned a spot in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week following his outstanding display against Galatasaray

The Black Stars defender delivered a dominant performance, expertly shutting down Victor Osimhen in AS Monaco’s 1-0 victory at the Stade Louis II

This marks the second time in his career that Salisu has received the prestigious recognition, having previously been named in the Team of the Week last season

Mohammed Salisu’s rise across the European landscape reached another milestone after the Ghanaian earned a deserved place in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week.

The AS Monaco centre-back delivered a commanding performance in a crucial 1-0 victory over Galatasaray on Tuesday, December 9, a result shaped largely by his duel with Victor Osimhen.

The night belonged to Salisu. He anticipated danger early, stepped into challenges with calm authority and shut down one of the competition’s most feared forwards.

Osimhen barely found space to operate and spent most of the encounter crowded out by Salisu’s smart positioning.

Salisu’s numbers mirrored his dominance. He recorded 40 touches, completed 22 passes and cleared danger eight times.

He won decisive aerial and ground duels, blocked a goal-bound strike and made a vital tackle in the closing stages.

His efforts earned him a strong Sofascore rating of 8/10. Osimhen, usually a constant threat, finished without a shot on target, with three of his attempts blocked.

UEFA names Salisu in TOTW

UEFA’s technical observer panel selected Salisu for the Team of the Week, a nod that underlines his growing influence in a competition known for celebrating attacking fireworks.

His inclusion places him among the matchday six's standout performers as Monaco continues their push for a deep run in this season’s tournament.

He was the only Ghanaian represented in the chosen XI. Mohammed Kudus, despite scoring his first Champions League goal for Tottenham Hotspur, missed out on a place in the team.

Salisu lined up alongside Atletico Madrid’s Hancko, with Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly and Barcelona’s Jules Kounde completing the defensive structure.

Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon, who kept out Paris Saint-Germain’s dangerous frontline, was selected in the post.

The midfield trio featured Richard Rios of Benfica, Bayern Munich youngster Lennart Karl and Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere.

In attack, Anthony Gordon of Newcastle, Mason Greenwood of Olympique Marseille and Arsenal forward Noni Madueke formed an energetic frontline.

Below is the Team of the Week:

For many Ghanaian supporters, Salisu’s achievement is a timely reminder of his value to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is the second time he has been recognised in the Team of the Week.

His steady form this season has seen him emerge as one of Monaco’s most trusted players after a challenging start to the campaign, where he spent time on the sidelines.

