Thiago Silva’s son has reached a major milestone at Chelsea, following in his father’s footsteps and making waves in the academy

A new generation of Silvas has emerged at Stamford Bridge, with exciting developments that have caught fans’ attention

Chelsea are nurturing a promising young defender from a famous footballing family, whose progress is being closely monitored

Chelsea have secured the services of Isago Silva, the teenage son of former Blues captain Thiago Silva, after the defender signed his first professional contract with the club.

At 17, Isago is highly rated within Stamford Bridge circles and is viewed as a promising centre-back capable of following in his father’s formidable footsteps. Chelsea hope he can eventually become a commanding presence in their defensive line.

Isago Silva (right) signs his first professional contract with Chelsea, cementing his place among the club’s most promising defensive talents. Image credit: Stephanie Meek - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt records, Isago joined Chelsea’s academy at the U13 level and progressed steadily through the ranks. Last season, he made his debut for the U18 side, and this season he has featured for both the U17s and U18s.

Known for his versatility, he is comfortable playing at centre-back or left-back, giving the Blues flexibility as he continues his development. He was even one of 33 academy players registered in Chelsea’s Champions League squad for their home match against Ajax in October, highlighting the club’s confidence in his potential.

Isago expressed his delight at signing professional terms, sharing on Instagram:

“Proud to sign my first pro deal with Chelsea. Hungry for more.”

Meanwhile, Thiago Silva and his wife, Belle, both reacted with heartfelt messages on social media, marking a proud family moment.

Isago following Thiago Silva's legacy at Chelsea

Thiago Silva, now 41 and currently playing for Fluminense in Brazil, has enjoyed a distinguished career, including 155 appearances for Chelsea and Champions League glory in 2021.

Thaigo Silva's son, Isago da Silva (pictured left in the front) signs first Chelsea professional contract on December 1, 2025 after turning 17. Image credit: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

He earned 113 caps for Brazil before retiring from international football in 2022. Despite being separated from his family since returning to Brazil, Thiago has been supportive of his children’s careers at Chelsea, as noted by Chelsea News.

“Being away from my family is not easy. My children are continuing their journey at Chelsea, and even though I am far away physically, they are here with me in spirit.”

In the meantime, Isago’s younger brother, Iago Silva, is also progressing through Chelsea’s academy and recently received a first call-up to the England U15 squad.

According to the Sun, he has enjoyed success at the youth level and has the option to represent either England, through residency, or Brazil at the senior level.

Iago commented after his call-up:

“Proud moment to be invited to my first England camp. The hard work continues.”

With both sons following in his footsteps at Chelsea, the Silva family continues to make headlines, blending legacy, talent, and ambition as the next generation prepares to leave its mark at Stamford Bridge.

Silva crawls pitch in gratitude ritual

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that after Fluminense secured their place in the top flight on the final day of the 2024 Brasileirao, former Chelsea captain Thiago Silva completed a remarkable act of devotion by crawling the entire length of the pitch on his knees.

The dramatic gesture, which left fans both stunned and inspired, is rooted in a South American tradition that combines religious faith with expressions of gratitude and humility.

Source: YEN.com.gh