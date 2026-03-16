A new favourite to win the UEFA Champions League has emerged, overtaking Bayern Munich in the latest supercomputer predictions

Despite dominant first-leg wins from giants like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, the title race remains wide open

Norwegian underdogs Bodø/Glimt have surprisingly overtaken Manchester City in the latest projections

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The race for this season’s UEFA Champions League title has taken an intriguing twist ahead of the round of 16 second legs, with fresh predictions showing a shift in the tournament favourites following the drama of the opening matches.

Several European giants already appear to be edging closer to the quarter-finals after dominant first-leg performances.

AI predicts the team most likely to win the 2025/26 Champions League. Image credit: Quality Sport Images, UEFA

Source: Twitter

Clubs such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint‑Germain, and Bayern Munich built commanding advantages last week, placing them in strong positions to progress.

Others, however, still have work to do. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Barcelona remain locked in tighter contests as they attempt to secure a place among Europe’s final eight.

With the latest domestic fixtures now completed, analysts at Opta recalculated the probabilities using their well-known supercomputer model. The updated projections have produced a notable change at the top of the list.

Arsenal predicted to win the Champions League

Immediately after the first-leg ties, Bayern Munich were widely viewed as the most likely winners of this season’s Champions League. That outlook has now changed, with Arsenal reclaiming the top spot in the supercomputer’s forecast.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are tipped to win this year's UEFA Champions League. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

The North London side have impressed throughout the campaign, notably becoming the only team to win all of their matches during the league phase. Their strong run had previously placed them firmly at the summit of the projections.

Although Arsenal were held to a 1–1 draw by Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their knockout tie, they remain the most likely champions according to the updated numbers, with a 28.21% chance of lifting the trophy.

Bayern Munich are still considered a major contender. The German champions demolished Atalanta 6–1 in their opening clash and retain a strong probability of 20.55%. Only these two sides currently hold a significantly higher projected chance than the rest of the field.

Behind them, Paris Saint‑Germain sit in third place with just over a 10% chance, boosted by their convincing 5–2 first-leg win over Chelsea. Barcelona remain close behind, also maintaining double-digit odds despite a slight drop.

Further down the predictions, reigning European heavyweights Real Madrid continue to maintain a healthy outlook. Their probability has climbed slightly to 8.66%, aided by a three-goal cushion against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, City rivals Atlético Madrid are also well placed to advance, holding a comfortable lead over Tottenham Hotspur heading into the decisive second leg.

As Fotmob also covered, English sides Liverpool and Newcastle United remain in mid-table positions within the rankings, but the biggest talking point involves Norwegian underdogs Bodø/Glimt.

Despite a small dip in their projected chances, they have overtaken Manchester City, whose probability has fallen dramatically to just 1.74%.

Bayer Leverkusen have also climbed slightly, moving above the one-percent mark. Meanwhile, Galatasaray, Sporting CP, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur sit near the bottom of the projections.

At the very end of the list are Atalanta, who remain rooted to last place in the supercomputer’s calculations and are currently given virtually no chance of completing a miracle run to the European crown.

Semenyo urged to shine against Real Madrid

In an earlier feature, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Ghanaian football coach J.E Sarpong has backed Antoine Semenyo to perform well against Real Madrid on Tuesday, March 17.

Manchester City welcome the 15-time Champions League winners to the Etihad in a crucial Round of 16 second leg, with Pep Guardiola's men determined to stage a comeback after losing the first leg 3-0 last week.

Source: YEN.com.gh