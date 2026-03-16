David Alaba headlines Austria’s star-studded 28-man squad for the upcoming international friendly against Ghana

Manager Ralf Rangnick has also included Kevin Danso, the defender with Ghanaian roots, as well as Carney Chukwuemeka, who has Nigerian heritage

The match, part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is scheduled for Friday, March 27

Austria has named a strong squad for their upcoming international friendly against Ghana, with captain David Alaba headlining the list released ahead of the March clash.

The Real Madrid defender is joined by several experienced figures, including Marko Arnautović and Michael Gregoritsch.

Austria Unveil 28-Man Squad for Ghana Friendly as David Alaba Headlines Star-Studded List. Photo credit: Christian Hofer/Getty, oefb_1904/Instagram and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

Austria name star-studded squad for Ghana friendly

Manager Ralf Rangnick has assembled a 28-man squad that blends experience with youthful talent.

The list also includes defender Kevin Danso, who has Ghanaian heritage, and Carney Chukwuemeka, the Chelsea forward who recently switched his international allegiance from England to Austria in time for the upcoming friendlies.

Midfield options feature high-profile names such as Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer, both key figures in Austria’s engine room.

Below is the full squad for the friendly encounter:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz, Alexander Schlager, Tobias Lawal, Florian Wiegele.

Defenders: David Alaba, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch, Maximilian Wöber, Marco Friedl, Michael Svoboda, David Affengruber.

Midfielders: Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Nicolas Seiwald, Romano Schmid, Florian Grillitsch, Alexander Prass, Alessandro Schöpf, Xaver Schlager, Christoph Baumgartner, Paul Wanner.

Forwards: Marko Arnautović, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic, Patrick Wimmer, Phillipp Mwene, Carney Chukwuemeka.

Both Austria and Ghana will use the friendly, scheduled for March 27, as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to FIFA, Das Team secured qualification for the global showpiece for the first time since 1998 after topping Group H with 19 points.

Ghana also impressed in their qualifying campaign, finishing first in Group I with 25 points, ahead of Madagascar and Mali.

Austria Unveil 28-Man Squad for Ghana Friendly as David Alaba Headlines Star-Studded List. Photo by Christian Hofer.

Source: Getty Images

Austria and Ghana set for rare meeting

The March 27 fixture will mark the first meeting between the two nations in nearly two decades.

Their last encounter came on March 24, 2007, at the Ernst Happel Stadion, where the sides settled for a 1-1 draw.

René Aufhauser put Austria ahead in the 55th minute before Sulley Muntari struck late in the 87th minute to earn Ghana a share of the spoils.

After facing the Black Stars, Austria will take on South Korea on March 31. Ghana will, meanwhile, face Germany a day before as both teams continue fine-tuning their squads for the Mundial.

At the tournament, Austria has been drawn in Group J alongside the reigning champions Argentina, Algeria and Jordan.

Ghana, on the other side, will compete in Group L, where the four-time African champions will face Panama, England and Croatia.

Source: YEN.com.gh