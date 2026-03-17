Robert Lewandowski is determined to stay at Barcelona despite lucrative offers from abroad

Approaching 38, Lewandowski’s willingness to adapt financially and tactically highlights his commitment to Hansi Flick’s project

The Polish hitman netted 103 goals for Borussia Dortmund, 344 for Bayern Munich, and has 115 for Barcelona so far

Barcelona face an important decision regarding the future of striker Robert Lewandowski, and early indications suggest the veteran forward has already made up his mind.

Despite being in the latter stages of his career, the Polish international is not reportedly chasing a final lucrative contract elsewhere.

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly willing to accept a pay cut and remain at Barcelona as his contract runs out this summer. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski’s main priority is to remain at the club, even if it requires making personal sacrifices.

Instead, he is reportedly ready to accept a reduced salary and even a more limited role on the pitch, signalling his strong desire to continue as part of Hansi Flick’s project at FC Barcelona.

Lewandowski has offers abroad

While Lewandowski’s contract is entering its final months, and several clubs, including Chicago Fire and teams from Saudi Arabia, are reportedly interested, these opportunities have not swayed his commitment to Barcelona.

The recent visit of super-agent Pini Zahavi to Barcelona sparked rumours about contract talks, but reports confirm the trip was focused on supporting club president Joan Laporta following his election, rather than negotiating Lewandowski’s or Flick’s future.

Approaching 38 in August, Lewandowski recognises that his role will change over time. His willingness to adapt both financially and tactically underscores his appreciation for the club and the city.

From Barcelona’s perspective, Laporta has expressed a strong desire to retain the striker, though formal negotiations have yet to begin, as Barca Universal noted.

Robert Lewandowski is willing to continue his Barcelona stay. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski's stats

The Polish forward holds one of the most outstanding statistics in modern European football.

According to Transfermarkt, Robert Lewandowski enjoyed a prolific spell at Borussia Dortmund, where he racked up 103 goals and 42 assists in just 187 appearances across four seasons.

His consistent scoring and creative output caught the attention of Bayern Munich, who secured him on a free transfer in the summer of 2014.

At Bayern, Lewandowski’s career truly exploded. Over 375 matches in all competitions, he netted an astonishing 344 goals, establishing himself as one of Europe’s deadliest strikers.

Along the way, he helped the club dominate domestically, winning eight Bundesliga titles and adding a Champions League trophy to his cabinet, cementing his status as one of the finest forwards of his generation.

Since joining FC Barcelona, Lewandowski has continued to demonstrate his remarkable consistency in front of goal.

As of March 17, 2026, the Polish striker has already scored 115 goals and contributed 23 assists, proving that even in the later stages of his career, he remains a world-class attacking force capable of influencing games at the highest level.

Lewandowski's recent injury concerns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FC Barcelona suffered a major setback ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atlético Madrid, with Robert Lewandowski ruled out through injury.

The Polish striker sustained a bone fracture to the internal wall of his left eye orbit during Barcelona’s recent clash with Villarreal CF.

Source: YEN.com.gh