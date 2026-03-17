Thierry Henry believes there is one competition that should take priority for Arsenal FC this season, despite talk of a potential quadruple

Arsenal remain in contention across multiple competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, EFL Cup and FA Cup

Henry praised Mikel Arteta for building a competitive side, but stressed that lifting the league trophy would be the ultimate statement

Arsenal may still be in the hunt for a historic quadruple this season, but club legend Thierry Henry believes there is one trophy above all others that Mikel Arteta must prioritise.

The Gunners strengthened their grip at the top of the Premier League after a dramatic Saturday, with Max Dowman’s late match-winning cameo against Everton followed by Manchester City dropping points against West Ham.

Thierry Henry Names Arsenal’s Most Crucial Trophy Target This Season

Source: Getty Images

Attention now turns to Europe, where Arsenal resume their UEFA Champions League campaign against Bayer Leverkusen.

The tie remains finely balanced after a 1-1 draw in Germany, with the north London side hoping to make home advantage count in the second leg.

If they progress, Arsenal will head to Wembley full of confidence for a showdown with Manchester City, aiming to end a six-year wait for silverware by lifting the EFL Cup, per Metro Sports.

Securing that first trophy could provide momentum heading into a demanding run-in, with an FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton also on the horizon.

Despite the multiple opportunities for silverware, Henry insists that winning the league title - something Arsenal have not achieved in 22 years - should remain the club’s primary focus, even ahead of a potential first-ever Champions League triumph.

The club’s all-time leading scorer was the driving force behind Arsenal’s famous “Invincibles,” who went unbeaten throughout the 2003/04 season.

In contrast, Arteta’s current side has been more pragmatic in approach, drawing criticism for their reliance on set-pieces.

Thierry Henry Names Arsenal’s Most Crucial Trophy Target This Season

Source: Getty Images

Henry names the trophy Arsenal must prioritise

However, Henry believes results matter most, especially given the time and financial investment made to build a title-challenging squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“That’s the only asterisk he’s going to get if he wins the quadruple.

“But I’m not there because we went from everything that went before to everyone saying we can win everything. No.

“For me it’s winning the league. I know we have a game at the weekend and a final is a final. But if we win the league it’s a massive statement to what we can do after.

“Keep that core and build on it. Again, I went a bit too far with that one. Just win the league if you can.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as easy as people think but that’s my natural way. If there are still points on the board, obviously someone can catch you.

“Even myself, did I doubt at one point that we could win with Mikel? Yes, I did because the results were making me feel I don’t know if we can.

“He did find a way. He had to learn on the job. Do you know how tough it is to arrive after someone like Emery, Arsène Wenger…

“He found a way, serious about everything, all the details.”

Arsenal make UCL history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal made Champions League history after their commanding 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium.

Viktor Gyökeres netted his first two Champions League goals for the club as the Gunners delivered a scintillating second-half performance to dismantle Diego Simeone’s side.

Source: YEN.com.gh