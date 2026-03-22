Arsenal and Manchester City meet at Wembley Stadium with both silverware and momentum at stake

Arsenal arrive in strong form and chasing multiple trophies, while City head into the final after a run of inconsistent results

The outcome could have a major impact on the title race, with both sides still battling for top spot later in the season

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A supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City, with both sides set to renew their rivalry at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

This showdown carries significance beyond just silverware. Arsenal currently hold a nine-point lead over City at the top of the league table, although Pep Guardiola’s side still have a game in hand and a crucial meeting at the Etihad later in April.

Arsenal vs Man City: Supercomputer predicts Carabao Cup final

Source: Getty Images

A win here could not only deliver a trophy but also provide a major psychological edge heading into the title run-in.

Mikel Arteta’s men head into the final in strong form, having won 11 of their last 14 matches and remaining unbeaten since January, with just three losses all season.

While not always at their most fluid, they have been effective, keeping three clean sheets in their last five games, including one against Bayer Leverkusen in midweek to secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Victory at Wembley would mark their first League Cup triumph since 1993 and could be the first step toward a potential quadruple, with Arsenal also considered among the favourites in the league, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

However, there is a note of caution — they have lost more League Cup finals than any other club, with six defeats, including one against Manchester City in 2018.

Supercomputer predicts Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Man City

Source: Getty Images

City, meanwhile, have a strong history in the competition, winning it six times since the 2013/14 season. But it has been five years since their last success, and they arrive in inconsistent form, with just one win in their last five matches across all competitions.

Their recent struggles include elimination from the Champions League by Real Madrid with a 5-1 aggregate defeat, as well as dropped points against West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.

They also face a tough FA Cup clash against Liverpool as they aim to reach the semi-finals, making this final potentially their best chance of silverware this season.

Supercomputer predicts Carabao Cup final

According to the Opta supercomputer, Arsenal are slight favourites to win the final, emerging victorious in 51.9% of 10,000 simulated matches.

Manchester City won 24.8% of the simulations, while 23.3% of outcomes ended in a draw, meaning the contest could go to extra time or even penalties.

From a Ghanaian angle, the final also presents a big moment for Antoine Semenyo, who could lift the first major trophy of his career just months after his move from Bournemouth.

Nevertheless, the stage is set. History, form and even superstition are all in play, but only one side will walk away with the trophy.

Semenyo equals Essien's Carabao Cup record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo made history by helping Manchester City reach the Carabao Cup final.

He became only the second Ghanaian to achieve the feat, following Michael Essien.

Source: YEN.com.gh