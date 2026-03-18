The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has reacted to CAF’s ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final

The governing body overturned the original result, handing Morocco a walkover victory at Senegal’s expense

The Teranga Lions have vowed to contest the decision after being stripped of the title

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has broken its silence after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) controversially awarded the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title to the Moroccan national football team.

The decision, confirmed on Tuesday, March 17, came two months after the final, where Senegal had originally been crowned champions.

The Moroccan FA reacts after CAF strips Senegal of AFCON title. Photos by Abdel Majid Bziouat and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

CAF’s Appeal Board later ruled that Senegal forfeited the match after walking off the pitch in protest over a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

That ruling followed an appeal by Morocco, prompting CAF to reopen the case and ultimately overturn the result.

Morocco reacts after 'winning' AFCON

In a statement posted on its official X page, the Moroccan FA acknowledged the decision while stressing its intent throughout the process.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has taken note of the decision issued by the CAF Appeals Committee,” the statement reads.

“The Federation wishes to recall that its approach has never been intended to challenge the sporting performance of the teams participating in this competition, but solely to request the application of the competition’s regulations.

“The Federation reaffirms its commitment to respecting the rules, ensuring clarity in the competitive framework, and maintaining stability within African competitions…”

“The Federation will make an official statement tomorrow, after convening its governing bodies,” the statement concluded.

While CAF’s ruling stands within its framework, the spotlight now shifts to Senegal.

AFCON 2025 Drama: Moroccan FA Reacts After CAF Strips Senegal of Title

Source: Getty Images

Senegal to challenge CAF ruling at CAS

The Senegalese Football Federation, on the other hand, have challenged the decision from CAF, while stressing their intent to escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The Senegalese Football Federation denounces an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision that discredits African football,” the statement shared on X reads.

“To defend its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the Federation will initiate, as soon as possible, an appeal procedure before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.

“The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice, and will keep the public informed of the follow-up to this matter.”

CAS is widely regarded as the final authority in global sporting disputes, with the power to uphold or overturn decisions made by governing bodies.

Cases at that level are often lengthy and complex, but they offer a route for associations seeking to challenge rulings they consider unjust.

If Senegal walks the talk, the AFCON 2025 saga could enter a new phase, one that tests both the interpretation of CAF’s regulations and the limits of its disciplinary powers.

Why CAF stripped Senegal of AFCON title

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh broke down the reasoning behind the controversial decision by CAF.

The move to strip Senegal of the title has triggered widespread confusion and debate among fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh