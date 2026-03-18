The Confederation of African Football has sensationally overturned the result of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, stripping Senegal of the title

Pape Gueye’s dramatic extra-time winner, which sealed Senegal’s triumph, has now been wiped from the record books

Morocco have officially been awarded a 3–0 victory after CAF ruled Senegal forfeited the final

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board has delivered a dramatic ruling regarding the 2025 final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), overturning the original outcome of the match between Senegal and Morocco.

The ruling was made in accordance with CAF’s competition regulations, effectively nullifying the dramatic on-field result that had originally crowned Senegal as champions.

CAF strips Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title, declares Morocco as the winners following a successful appeal. Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen, Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 17, on CAF's official website, the panel confirmed that Senegal had officially forfeited the final played on January 18, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex.

As a result, the match has been recorded as a 3–0 victory for the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

2025 AFCON final controversy

Before the ruling, the final had been remembered as one of the most dramatic matches in AFCON history. According to the BBC, Senegal thought they had secured the title thanks to a spectacular moment from midfielder Pape Gueye.

Pape Gueye scored the only goal of the 2025 AFCON final as Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in Rabat. Image credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Deep into extra time, in the 94th minute, Gueye unleashed a powerful long-range strike that rocketed past the Moroccan defence and into the net.

The stunning effort gave Senegal what appeared to be a 1–0 victory and sparked wild celebrations among the players and supporters.

However, the match had already been engulfed in controversy moments earlier.

As the game approached the end of normal time, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala was called to review a VAR incident during a corner kick.

After examining the footage, he awarded Morocco a contentious penalty, ruling that Senegal defender Malick Diouf had fouled Brahim Diaz inside the penalty area.

The decision sparked outrage from the Senegal camp, notably the head coach, Pape Thiaw. Players surrounded the referee in protest while the situation briefly escalated, with some footballers walking off the pitch in frustration.

However, senior figures, including veteran AFCON coach Claude Le Roy and Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf, intervened to calm tensions and persuade the players to return so the match could continue.

Morocco then had a golden opportunity to take the lead from the penalty spot. Diaz stepped up and attempted an audacious Panenka, but Senegal goalkeeper Benjamin Mendy read the effort perfectly and made a comfortable save.

Brahim Diaz saw his Panenka fail in the 2025 AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal. Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

The miss proved costly. Senegal regrouped in extra time before Gueye delivered his unforgettable strike that appeared to hand them the continental crown.

Articles used in stripping Senegal of AFCON title

Now, in explaining its latest verdict, the CAF Appeal Board said its decision relied on Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations.

So what do those articles say in full?

Article 82 reads as follows:

''If, for any reason whatsoever, a team withdraws from the competition or does not report for a match, or refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered looser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition. The same shall apply for the teams previously disqualified by decision of CAF.''

Article 84 is also provided in full below.

''The team which contravenes the provisions of articles 82 and 83 shall be eliminated for good from the competition. This team will lose its match by 3-0 unless the opponent has scored a more advantageous result at the time when the match was interrupted, in this case this score will be maintained. The Organising Committee may adopt further measures.''

Meanwhile, it remains to be known what Senegal's next line of action would be.

2025 AFCON award winners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on the full award winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, featuring Senegal's Sadio Mane.

The Al-Nassr playmaker was voted the Player of the Tournament, but with Senegal currently denied the 2025 AFCON honour, that individual prize would mean little for the ex-Liverpool star.

Source: YEN.com.gh