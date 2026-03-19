Former Romanian footballer Sorin Tufan has reportedly died after a devastating accident in Romania

Tufan was reportedly only on duty after swapping shifts with a colleague before the fatal disaster occurred

The ex-Steaua Bucuresti defender played in the prestigious UEFA Champions League

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The football world has been plunged into mourning once again following tragic reports that former Romanian footballer Sorin Tufan has died in a devastating naval accident at the Port of Midia.

Tufan, aged 57, was serving as the captain of a tugboat that reportedly sank during operations at the port.

Former Romanian footballer Sorin Tufan lost his life after a tugboat capsized in Romania. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Sorin Tufan dies in tragic boat sinking

According to reports from The Sun on Thursday, March 19, the incident occurred while the vessel was assisting an oil tanker on Wednesday.

Disaster struck when the tugboat’s engines suddenly failed, causing it to lose stability before ultimately capsizing in the waters.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after the accident. Tufan was eventually pulled from the water and brought ashore, where medical teams attempted to revive him.

Pictured: Former Steaua Bucharest star Sorin Tufan. Image credit: Mat

Source: Twitter

Despite their efforts, the former defender could not be saved and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, the tragedy extends beyond Tufan’s death. Reports indicate that four other crew members were initially missing following the incident, prompting an urgent search-and-rescue operation in the area.

Adding a heartbreaking twist to the story, it was revealed that Tufan was only working that particular shift because he had swapped duties with a colleague. The unexpected change placed him on board the ill-fated vessel on the day the tragedy unfolded.

A Look at Sorin Tufan's football career

According to Transfermarkt records, FC Farul Constanța gave Sorin Tufan his first big opportunity when he broke into the team at just 17 years old, playing a key role in helping the side secure promotion to Romania’s top division.

His impressive performances soon earned him a move in 1992 to Romanian powerhouse Steaua București, a club that had famously lifted the European Cup only six years earlier.

Tufan went on to feature in the UEFA Champions League, but his promising career was sadly cut short by persistent injuries, forcing him to retire from professional football in 1994 at the age of just 26.

Meanwhile, news of his passing has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and members of the football community, many of whom remember him for his dedication and commitment both on and off the pitch.

Zak Spin wrote on X:

''Sorin, former Champions League footballer, lost his life in a horrific boat accident. RIP.''

Unum Hai also commented:

''Sad. Former footballer Sorin Tufan, was a victim of the naval accident in Midia Port. Rest in peace.''

In the meantime, authorities are expected to continue investigations into the exact circumstances surrounding the accident at the port.

Levi Gallimore's passing

On Thursday, March 19, YEN.com.gh also reported that Scunthorpe United expressed deep sorrow following the tragic passing of former academy striker Levi Gallimore.

Gallimore sadly died at the age of 23, with the club and fans paying heartfelt tributes to the young forward remembered for his dedication and promise.

Source: YEN.com.gh