CAF shook the football world by overturning Senegal’s AFCON triumph 58 days after the West African side edged Morocco in the final

The Teranga Lions, through their football association, have confirmed they will challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

With the legal battle expected to drag on for months, YEN.com.gh takes a look at four previous instances where CAS overturned CAF rulings

It is now certain that Senegal and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are headed for a prolonged legal showdown after the Appeal Board decided to strip the West Africans of the 2025 AFCON trophy.

The controversy stems from a March 17 ruling that overturned Senegal’s 1-0 win over Morocco in the January 18 final.

4 Times CAS Overturned CAF Decisions as Senegal Challenge AFCON Verdict. Photos by Sebastien Bozon and Fabrice Coffrini.

Source: Getty Images

CAF cited Articles 82 and 84, declaring the match a 3-0 forfeit after Senegal players briefly walked off the pitch in protest of a late penalty.

Although play resumed and Senegal went on to win in extra time through Pape Gueye, the nine-member panel ruled that the walk-off amounted to a forfeiture.

Senegal’s football authorities have rejected the verdict, describing it as “an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision which brings discredit to African football,” and have confirmed plans to challenge the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

With no direct precedent for such a case, the big question remains whether Senegal can overturn the decision. History suggests it is possible.

CAS has, on several occasions, ruled against CAF in major disputes.

4 Times CAS Overturned CAF Decisions as Senegal Challenge AFCON Verdict. Photo by Khaled Desouki.

Source: Getty Images

Four times CAS overturned CAF decisions

Here are notable cases that could offer Senegal hope as they prepare for its appeal:

4. Morocco AFCON ban overturned

In 2015, Morocco found itself in a standoff with CAF after refusing to host the AFCON due to concerns over the Ebola outbreak. CAF responded by stripping the country of hosting rights and banning it from the next two tournaments, along with a heavy financial penalty.

Morocco took the case to CAS, arguing that the sanctions were excessive. The court agreed. It ruled that CAF had overstepped and reduced the fine significantly while lifting the competition ban.

This decision allowed Morocco to return to the qualification process and reaffirmed CAS as a powerful check on CAF’s authority.

3. Esperance vs Wydad final dispute

The 2019 CAF Champions League final between Espérance Sportive de Tunis and Wydad Athletic Club descended into chaos when Wydad players walked off after a goal was disallowed and VAR failed to function.

CAF initially ordered a replay of the match, citing unsafe conditions. However, CAS later ruled that CAF’s executive body did not have the authority to make that call.

The decision to replay the match was annulled, and after further legal steps, Esperance were confirmed as champions.

2. USM Alger vs Berkane kit controversy

In 2024, a political dispute spilt onto the pitch when RS Berkane wore shirts featuring a map that included Western Sahara. Algerian side, USM Alger, objected, leading to the cancellation of their Confederation Cup semi-final ties.

CAF awarded Berkane two 3-0 wins, but the Algerian Football Federation took the matter to CAS. The court ruled that the shirts breached CAF and FIFA regulations, effectively overturning CAF’s approval of the kit.

While the match results stood, the ruling exposed flaws in CAF’s earlier decision-making.

1. Samuel Eto’o’s election eligibility

In 2025, Samuel Eto’o was barred by CAF from contesting a seat on its Executive Committee. The Cameroonian legend challenged the decision at CAS.

After reviewing the case, CAS ruled in his favour and ordered CAF to reinstate his candidacy. The verdict cleared the way for Eto’o to participate in the elections, reinforcing the court’s role as the final authority in football governance disputes.

These cases show that CAF decisions are not beyond review. As Senegal prepares its arguments, these precedents could prove vital in a case that may once again test the limits of authority in African football.

Guardiola reacts to CAF's AFCON verdict

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pep Guardiola reacted to CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of their AFCON title.

He subtly criticised the move, suggesting such decisions are often made behind closed doors.

Source: YEN.com.gh