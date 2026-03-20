Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of their AFCON title

CAF stated that Senegal had “forfeited the final match", with the result officially recorded as a 3-0 victory in favour of Morocco

The Senegalese FA has since announced plans to appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, describing the decision as “unfair”

Pep Guardiola has described the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title to Morocco as a "surprise".

The Manchester City manager shared his thoughts after CAF’s Appeal Board overturned the original result on March 17, a ruling that has split opinion across the football world.

Pep Guardiola subtly criticises CAF's decision to strip Senegal of AFCON trophy. Photos by Franck Fife, NurPhoto and Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

The final, played on January 18, had initially seen Senegal secure a 1-0 win. The match was marred by controversy when players of the Teranga Lions briefly walked off after a stoppage-time penalty was awarded to Morocco while the game was still goalless.

After a delay of about 17 minutes, play resumed. Brahim Díaz missed the penalty, and Pape Gueye later scored the winner in extra time.

That result has since been overturned, with CAF ruling that Senegal forfeited the match and awarding a 3-0 victory to Morocco.

Pep Guardiola chides CAF over AFCON verdict

Sharing his thoughts on the subject matter, Pep subtly chided the continental governing body.

“It’s a surprise," Guardiola said, as cited by Africa Soccer.

“I don’t have a proper opinion because I don’t know the reason why. I didn’t read, didn’t see."

Guardiola suggested that decisions like this are often shaped away from public view.

“But it’s a decision made behind-the-scenes. What happens everywhere is what we see, it’s not now, it always happens behind the scenes, and you don’t see their faces."

“That is what is happening lately in football and all around the world in other subjects."

The Spanish coach, meanwhile, will be fighting for silverware on Sunday, March 22, when Man City take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

Pep Guardiola Reacts After CAF Strips Senegal of AFCON Title: "It's A Surprise". Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

CAF backlash grows as Senegal prepares CAS appeal

Guardiola joins a growing list of high-profile figures who have questioned the ruling, including Egyptian striker Ahmed Mido, legendary Cameroonian forward Roger Milla and Africa's sole Ballon d'Or winner George Weah.

Interestingly, the dispute is far from over as Senegal’s football authorities are expected to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a bid to overturn the decision.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has already described the ruling as “an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision which brings discredit to African football".

Meanwhile, CAF president Patrice Motsepe has stated that the governing body will respect whatever verdict emerges from CAS, while maintaining that Senegal has every right to seek redress.

5 teams stripped of their titles

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh revisited five other instances where teams were stripped of their titles after the fact, detailing the reasons behind those sanctions.

Senegal’s AFCON triumph is the latest in a long list of major honours revoked following disciplinary rulings.

Source: YEN.com.gh