Dennis Condrey, one half of the legendary The Midnight Express, has died at the age of 74

Tributes poured in across the wrestling world, with Dax Harwood sharing an emotional message honoring his mentor and close friend

The iconic wrestler enjoyed a career spanning nearly four decades, competing in major promotions and leaving a lasting impact on tag team wrestling

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Dennis Condrey, widely known as ‘Loverboy’, has died at the age of 74, according to fellow wrestler Dax Harwood, as tributes pour in for the legendary tag team star.

Condrey was best known as one half of The Midnight Express, one of the most iconic tag teams in wrestling history, alongside Bobby Eaton, who passed away in 2021.

Dennis Condrey: Wrestling legend dies at the age of 74

Source: Twitter

Harwood, a close friend and mentee, confirmed the news on Friday with an emotional tribute on Instagram. No official cause of death has been disclosed.

“I loved that man and I’ll do everything I possibly can over the next few years I have left in the business, to keep his and the Midnight Express’ spirit alive. They paved this road so all other tag teams could walk easier,” Harwood wrote.

He also reflected on their personal bond, revealing that Condrey regularly messaged him after matches with feedback and encouragement, helping him improve his craft.

“That is something that’ll never be lost on me. One of my heroes loved me enough to take time out of his day to let me know how proud he was of me,” he added.

Harwood went further in his tribute, stating:

“I can tell you with absolute honesty and sincerity, I’ve never seen a better tag team than Dennis Condrey and Bobby Eaton.”

He also revealed that Condrey’s wife, Theresa, had given permission to set up a GoFundMe page to help support the family with funeral expenses.

Wrestling legend Dennis 'Loverboy' Condrey has died at the age of 74. Photo: @BigShambowski/@ScrapDaddyAP

Source: Twitter

Condrey rose to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s as a founding member of The Midnight Express.

He made his professional wrestling debut in 1973 and competed across several major promotions, including the American Wrestling Association (AWA) and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

He retired from in-ring competition in 2011, bringing to a close a career that spanned nearly four decades.

Following the news of his passing, tributes flooded in from across the wrestling world, with fans and figures alike celebrating his legacy and influence.

All Elite Wrestling also paid tribute on social media, writing:

“The wrestling world are mourning the passing of ‘Loverboy’ Dennis Condrey, one half of the legendary Midnight Express. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.”

Hulk Hogan's passing

In a previous update, YEN.com.gh reported the painful news that wrestling icon Terry Gene Bollea, famously known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, had died at the age of 71 after being found unresponsive at his Clearwater, Florida home in the early hours of Thursday, 24 July 2025.

According to TMZ, the tragic development came just days after his wife, Sky Hogan, had sought to calm public concern by insisting that the WWE legend’s heart condition remained “strong” amid growing speculation about his health.

Source: YEN.com.gh