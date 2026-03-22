Brandon Thomas-Asante opened the scoring for Coventry City with a composed penalty in the 32nd minute

Coventry City dominated the first half, adding goals from Matt Grimes and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto to secure a 3-0 lead

Thomas-Asante has been in strong form this season, totaling 12 goals and four assists in 27 Championship appearances

Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante once again demonstrated his quality as Coventry City produced a commanding 3-0 victory over Swansea City in their English Championship Matchday 39 clash at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday evening.

Thomas-Asante started the game and remained on the pitch for 62 minutes, providing the spark that set Coventry on course for a comfortable win.

Brandon Thomas-Asante: Ghana striker nets as Coventry City thump Swansea City

Source: Getty Images

He opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a composed penalty after the visitors were awarded a spot-kick, giving the team the lead and settling any early nerves.

Just six minutes later, England international Matt Grimes doubled the advantage with a precise finish in the 38th minute, leaving Swansea under immense pressure as halftime approached.

Coventry’s attacking dominance continued, with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto adding a third goal before the break, effectively ending the contest in the first half.

The second period saw no further goals, but Coventry controlled the match throughout, securing all three points and strengthening their league position.

Thomas-Asante’s performance underlines his importance to Coventry City, complementing his consistent form this season, which has already seen him record 12 goals and four assists in 27 Championship appearances.

The Ghanaian forward has become a key figure in the team’s attacking setup, combining composure, technical skill, and clinical finishing.

With performances like this, Thomas-Asante continues to attract attention as one of the Championship’s most influential players, and his contributions remain vital to Coventry’s ongoing campaign.

Brandon Thomas-Asante will miss three games after the English FA's ban. Photo by Chung Sung-Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Lampard lauds Thomas-Asante

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Brandon Thomas-Asante received high praise from Frank Lampard after scoring the winning goal against Watford.

The coach was full of admiration for the British-born Ghanaian striker, who had ended a run of more than 15 games without a goal.

Source: YEN.com.gh