Antoine Semenyo played a key role as Manchester City defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon

The former Bournemouth striker lasted the full 90 minutes, securing the first major trophy of his career

YEN.com.gh takes a look at how the English media rated Semenyo following City’s triumph over the Gunners

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Manchester City lifted the 2026 Carabao Cup after a 2-0 win over Arsenal, with Nico O'Reilly striking twice in the second half to settle the final at Wembley.

After a quiet first half with few clear chances, City found their rhythm just after the break.

How English Media Rated Antoine Semenyo After Man City's Carabao Cup Win. Photo credit: @ManCity/X.

Source: Getty Images

City beat Arsenal to win Carabao Cup; Semenyo reacts

The breakthrough came on the hour mark when a mistake from stand-in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga proved costly.

He could only get a touch on Rayan Cherki’s cross, and O’Reilly reacted quickest to head home from close range ahead of Martin Zubimendi.

City struck again four minutes later. Cherki released Matheus Nunes down the flank, and his delivery found O’Reilly in space for a near-identical finish.

The win secured the first trophy of the current campaign for City and handed Antoine Semenyo his first major honour in professional football.

Semenyo, who joined City from Bournemouth in January, could not hide his joy after the final whistle.

“First of many! I’m excited, I’m happy. And many more to come!” he said.

The 25-year-old described his early months at the club as a dream start and made clear his hunger to keep improving.

“It feels like a fairytale if I’m honest. I feel like I have a lot more to show. I want to play wide, as a nine, and show how versatile I am, and just help the team as much as I can,” he added.

Watch Semenyo's interview on X:

His performance on the right flank drew attention from the English media, with most outlets praising his energy and attacking threat.

How English media rated Semenyo

Sky Sports rated him 7/10:

"Was knocked out of this cup with former club Bournemouth before Manchester City even joined the competition but showed his value. Had the beating of Hincapie all game, delivering a few tempting crosses for Haaland. He carried the ball and won City territory better than any other."

Goal also gave him 7/10:

"Provided City's main threat in the first half with his persistent runs down the right wing, and his energy helped grind Arsenal down as both goals originated from his right flank."

How English Media Rated Antoine Semenyo After Man City's Carabao Cup Win. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

The Guardian matched that score:

"Heavy touch spoiled chance to open scoring but his twisting turning right wing act twice created chances for Haaland."

Manchester Evening News were more reserved with a 6/10:

"Saw plenty of the ball but it felt like he didn't test Hincapie enough and he was uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal."

One Football handed him the highest rating at 8/10:

"His threat running at Hincapié sent shivers down the backs of Arsenal supporters. His fit at City has been seamless and is now rewarded with a winners’ medal."

With club duties momentarily complete, Semenyo now shifts focus to the Black Stars.

Ghana face Austria and Germany in upcoming friendlies as preparations continue for the 2026 World Cup.

Semenyo equals Essien's Carabao Cup record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo etched his name in Ghanaian football history after winning the Carabao Cup with Man City.

He became the first Ghanaian to lift the trophy since Michael Essien did so with Chelsea in 2007.

Source: YEN.com.gh