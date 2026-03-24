Inaki Williams and Brandon Thomas-Asante have withdrawn from Ghana's squad ahead of the upcoming friendlies

The Ghana Football Association has provided reasons for their absence, confirming that the duo will be replaced by a German-born attacker

The Black Stars, meanwhile, have opened camp in Vienna, with 21 players currently training under head coach Otto Addo

Ghana’s build-up to the upcoming international friendlies has suffered an early setback after two key forwards pulled out of the squad a day after camp opened in Vienna.

The Black Stars began preparations on Monday, March 23, with 21 players from the 26-man squad named by Otto Addo in attendance.

Inaki Williams and Brandon Thomas-Asante will miss Ghana's friendlies against Austria and Germany. Photos by DeFodi Images and Chung Sung-Jun.

Source: Getty Images

But plans have since been disrupted following the withdrawal of Inaki Williams and Brandon Thomas-Asante due to injuries.

Why Inaki and Thomas-Asante pulled out

According to the Ghana Football Association, both players picked up knocks during recent club matches.

"Brandon Thomas-Asante featured for Coventry City in their 3-0 win over Swansea City but was replaced by Josh Eccles in the 62nd minute after picking up a knock.

"Iñaki Williams played the entire duration of Athletic Bilbao’s win over Real Betis, but subsequent scans revealed he had sustained a knock during the match, preventing him from making the trip to Vienna.

Their absence is a blow for Addo, who would have relied on their pace and attacking movement for the games against Austria and Germany.

Who replaces Inaki and Thomas-Asante?

In response, the technical team has moved quickly to bring in Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer as a replacement.

The forward has been in steady form in Germany and offers a direct option in attack. According to Transfermarkt, he has four goals in 27 appearances in the Bundesliga.

"Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer has already arrived in Vienna and is scheduled to train with the squad Tuesday afternoon," the GFA said.

Despite the disruptions, training has continued at the Vienna Football Campus, where the squad held a one-hour session.

Players who featured for their clubs over the weekend focused on recovery, while the rest went through tactical drills and shooting exercises.

Notable absentees from the opening session included Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku and Kojo Oppong Peprah.

Why Inaki Williams and Thomas Asante Pulled Out of Black Stars Squad: GFA Explains. Photo by Selim Sudheimer.

Source: Getty Images

Below are the players who trained:

Lawrence Ati Zigi, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Anang, Patrick Pfeiffer, Derrick Luckassen, Derrick Kohn, Jerome Opoku, Caleb Yirenkyi, Jonas Adjetey, Marvin Senaya and Gideon Mensah.

Midfielders and forwards such as Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Sulemana, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew, Prince Kwabena Adu, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Daniel Agyei and Antoine Semenyo, who recently won his maiden career trophy.

Watch Ghana's first training session on YouTube:

Ghana will face Austria on March 27 before taking on 2014 world champions Germany three days later as preparations continue for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Semenyo receives hero's welcome from teammates

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo received a hero’s welcome upon his arrival for Ghana’s friendly matches this month.

The reception followed his key role in Manchester City’s Carabao Cup triumph over Arsenal.

Source: YEN.com.gh