Antoine Semenyo has joined Ghana's camp as preparations begin for the upcoming international friendlies later this week

The 25-year-old arrives on the back of helping Man City secure the Carabao Cup, bringing added confidence and momentum into the squad

He joins 14 other players who reported early for the doubleheader against Austria and Germany

Fresh off lifting the Carabao Cup with Manchester City, Antoine Semenyo wasted no time turning his attention to national duty, linking up with the Black Stars just 24 hours after his Wembley success.

The 25-year-old arrived in camp in high spirits, carrying the confidence of a first major trophy into Ghana’s preparations.

Antoine Semenyo Joins Ghana Camp 24 Hours After Carabao Cup Triumph. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @ManCity/X.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo joins camp after Carabao Cup triumph

In a video shared on the team’s official X account, Semenyo was seen arriving at the team hotel, where a handful of fans waited to greet him and request autographs.

He quickly settled in, spending time with teammates including Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and captain Jordan Ayew.

Members of the backroom staff also congratulated him on his recent success at club level.

Watch the video on X:

His arrival also highlights his growing importance to the national side. After playing a key part in Manchester City’s cup success, he now joins Michael Essien as the only Ghanaians to have won the competition.

Named in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the international friendlies, Semenyo brings energy, versatility and confidence to the attack.

With momentum on his side, he arrives at just the right time as Ghana looks to build cohesion and find rhythm ahead of a demanding international schedule.

Ghana intensifies preparations ahead of friendlies

Meanwhile, Ghana’s camp in Vienna marks the start of a crucial preparation period as the team builds towards upcoming international assignments.

Captained by Jordan Ayew, Semenyo joins a host of others who arrived early in camp.

The list includes Benjamin Asare, Patric Pfeiffer, Ibrahim Sulemana, Prince Kwabena Adu, Jonas Adjetey, Daniel Agyei, Derrick Kohn, Marvin Senaya, Gideon Mensah, Elisha Owusu, Kwasi Sibo, Jerome Opoku, and Joseph Tetteh Anang.

Antoine Semenyo Joins Ghana Camp 24 Hours After Carabao Cup Triumph. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Derrick Luckassen, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Christopher Bonsu Baah are the others already in camp.

More players are expected to report to camp as preparations gather pace ahead of the team’s first full training session.

The Black Stars will face Austria on Friday, March 27, before taking on Germany in a second friendly three days later.

Semenyo is expected to play a key role in both matches as the team sharpens up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

6 absentees from Black Stars squad

In another publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted six high-profile names notably absent from Ghana’s 26-man squad for the March friendlies.

Leading the list of omissions are Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew.

Source: YEN.com.gh