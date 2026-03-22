Antoine Semenyo has claimed his first major career trophy, three months after joining Manchester City

The Ghana international played an instrumental role in City's 2-0 victory against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final

Semenyo now becomes only the second Ghanaian footballer ever to win the competition

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Antoine Semenyo has clinched the first major trophy of his career, helping Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, March 22.

Just three months after his move from AFC Bournemouth, the 25-year-old is already celebrating silverware.

Carabao Cup Final: Antoine Semenyo Claims First Trophy With Manchester City

Source: Getty Images

While he did not get on the scoresheet at Wembley, his impact was clear from start to finish.

A brace from Nico O'Reilly sealed the win and delivered City’s ninth title in the competition, but Semenyo’s all-round display played a key role in keeping Arsenal at bay.

Semenyo stars as City win Carabao Cup

There had been talk before kickoff that Semenyo would start on the bench. Instead, Pep Guardiola handed him a place in the starting line-up, and he took his chance.

Operating from the right flank, he stretched Arsenal’s defence and tracked back with discipline. He stayed on the pitch for the entire match, contributing at both ends.

His numbers reflected that effort. He registered two key passes and created a big chance, while also adding an interception and winning several duels, according to Sofascore.

Carabao Cup Final: Antoine Semenyo Claims First Trophy With Manchester City

Source: Getty Images

The victory marks a major milestone in his journey. From the lower leagues in England to lifting a major domestic trophy, the rise has been swift and well earned. It also came against Arsenal, the club he supported growing up.

Semenyo now becomes only the second Ghanaian to win the competition after Michael Essien, who lifted it with Chelsea in 2007.

There is little time to dwell on the moment. He is expected to join up with the Black Stars squad for the upcoming friendlies against Austria and Germany on March 27 and 30, respectively.

With a first title secured and his confidence growing, Semenyo returns to international duty riding a wave of momentum ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh