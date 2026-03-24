CAF has issued a fresh update on the Senegal-Morocco AFCON controversy following its widely debated ruling

The governing body stripped Senegal of its title and awarded it to hosts Morocco, a decision that has sparked backlash

Senegal’s football federation has since indicated it will challenge the verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has issued a fresh update on its controversial ruling over the 2025 AFCON final, reaffirming Morocco as champions despite the growing backlash.

The decision follows an earlier verdict by CAF’s Appeal Board, which overturned Senegal’s 1-0 win on the pitch and awarded the game as a 3-0 forfeit in favour of Morocco.

CAF Breaks Silence With New Update on Senegal and Morocco After AFCON Verdict. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

That final, played on January 18, had been overshadowed by a dramatic moment late in regulation time.

Senegal’s players briefly walked off the pitch after a stoppage-time penalty was awarded to the hosts with the game still goalless.

After a delay of about 17 minutes, play resumed. Brahim Diaz saw his penalty saved before Pape Gueye struck the winner in extra time.

However, 58 days later, CAF ruled that the walk-off constituted a forfeiture, effectively rewriting the outcome of the match.

CAF issues fresh update on Senegal-Morocco ruling

In its latest update, CAF revised its official AFCON 2025 review, naming Morocco as champions, Senegal as runners-up, and Nigeria in third place.

However, the section notably lacks the usual narrative explaining how the title was won. Instead, it was rather generic. The statement reads:

"The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 left no room for the lukewarm. From the opening kickoff to the final second of the final, the tournament was a succession of intense moments, fully committed duels, and figures that tell the story of an African football game in full assertion."

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has rejected the ruling and confirmed plans to challenge it at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), describing the decision as “an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision which brings discredit to African football".

The ruling itself came after an appeal by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), which CAF said was admissible and subsequently upheld.

CAF Breaks Silence With New Update on Senegal and Morocco After AFCON Verdict

Source: Getty Images

Reaction across the football world has been divided. Nuno Espirito Santo has argued that “what happens on the pitch should stay on the pitch”, while Pep Guardiola questioned the logic behind the decision. 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah has also voiced strong opposition.

On the other side, Nigeria's head coach Eric Chelle and Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos have backed CAF’s stance, insisting the ruling is justified.

With Senegal pushing ahead with a legal challenge, the case is now set to move beyond the pitch.

Reports suggest the battle at CAS could take several months, leaving the final outcome of the 2025 AFCON hanging in the balance.

Video appears to show Senegal forfeited final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that new video footage from the 2025 AFCON final has sparked fresh controversy, with questions over whether Senegal may have forfeited the match.

its clip has intensified debate, with attention turning to referee Jean-Jacques Ndala and his actions during the walk-off.

Source: YEN.com.gh