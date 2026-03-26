CAF 2025 AFCON Final Verdict: Morocco Becomes Africa’s Highest-Ranked Team
- Morocco tops Africa in FIFA rankings after the controversial 2025 AFCON title ruling by CAF's Appeal Board
- Senegal have appealed CAF's decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, impacting Morocco's ranking stability
- The Atlas Lions' rise marks a shift in power dynamics before the 2026 FIFA World Cup to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico
The aftermath of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations continues to confuse fans, as the Morocco national football team has officially become the highest-ranked team on the continent in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings.
The dramatic rise comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) controversially stripped Senegal of the AFCON title and awarded the trophy to the host nation.
Following CAF’s ruling, Morocco gained a significant points boost in the rankings, climbing to eighth place globally with 1,754.59 points.
The jump places them just 1.68 points behind the Netherlands, highlighting the Atlas Lions’ rise as a major force in world football.
Morocco’s lead Africa rankings
The ruling that handed Morocco the AFCON 2025 title has also reshaped the balance of power in African football heading to the 2026 World Cup.
The North African powerhouse, which reached the semi-final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, now tops the continent in FIFA rankings, overtaking traditionally dominant sides such as Senegal, Nigeria, and Algeria.
The Atlas Lions’ rise is expected to boost morale ahead of upcoming international fixtures, with fans and analysts alike celebrating their new status.
Despite the celebrations in Rabat, the victory remains controversial, with Senegal already filing an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge CAF’s decision.
It should be noted that the final resolution of that legal dispute could still affect Morocco’s continental supremacy and FIFA ranking points.
Top 10 ranked Africa countries
Now, following the 2025 AFCON fallout, Morocco is firmly at the top of the continent in the latest FIFA/Coca‑Cola World Rankings, as seen in the image below.
Meanwhile, Senegal remains a strong contender despite the controversy, while other traditional powerhouses continue to occupy key positions.
This ranking reflects both recent tournament performances and administrative rulings that have influenced FIFA points across African teams.
Check out the top 10-ranked African countries and their points below.
- Morocco - 1754.59
- Senegal - 1684.85
- Nigeria - 1581.55
- Algeria - 1560.91
- Egypt - 1556.71
- Côte d’Ivoire - 1522.48
- Cameroon - 1482.39
- Tunisia - 1479.04
- DR Congo - 1468.22
- Mali - 1458.48
Whether the CAS appeal by Senegal alters the outcome remains to be seen, but for now, Morocco stands as Africa’s top-ranked team, a status that carries both prestige and scrutiny.
Sarpong slams CAF over Senegal AFCON decision
In the meantime, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that seasoned Ghanaian coach J. E. Sarpong openly criticised the Confederation of African Football for removing the Senegal national football team from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners’ spot.
The experienced coach argued that the delayed ruling undermines the reputation of African football and insisted that issues of such importance should be addressed immediately during the game, rather than weeks after the final whistle.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh