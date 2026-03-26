Morocco tops Africa in FIFA rankings after the controversial 2025 AFCON title ruling by CAF's Appeal Board

Senegal have appealed CAF's decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, impacting Morocco's ranking stability

The Atlas Lions' rise marks a shift in power dynamics before the 2026 FIFA World Cup to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico

The aftermath of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations continues to confuse fans, as the Morocco national football team has officially become the highest-ranked team on the continent in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings.

The dramatic rise comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) controversially stripped Senegal of the AFCON title and awarded the trophy to the host nation.

Morocco is now the No. 1-ranked African country on the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings. Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen, CAF

Source: Getty Images

Following CAF’s ruling, Morocco gained a significant points boost in the rankings, climbing to eighth place globally with 1,754.59 points.

The jump places them just 1.68 points behind the Netherlands, highlighting the Atlas Lions’ rise as a major force in world football.

Morocco’s lead Africa rankings

The ruling that handed Morocco the AFCON 2025 title has also reshaped the balance of power in African football heading to the 2026 World Cup.

The North African powerhouse, which reached the semi-final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, now tops the continent in FIFA rankings, overtaking traditionally dominant sides such as Senegal, Nigeria, and Algeria.

Morocco's national team players during the 2025 AFCON match against Nigeria. Image credit: Fife

Source: Getty Images

The Atlas Lions’ rise is expected to boost morale ahead of upcoming international fixtures, with fans and analysts alike celebrating their new status.

Despite the celebrations in Rabat, the victory remains controversial, with Senegal already filing an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge CAF’s decision.

It should be noted that the final resolution of that legal dispute could still affect Morocco’s continental supremacy and FIFA ranking points.

Top 10 ranked Africa countries

Now, following the 2025 AFCON fallout, Morocco is firmly at the top of the continent in the latest FIFA/Coca‑Cola World Rankings, as seen in the image below.

Morocco are now the top-ranked African football nation on the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Senegal remains a strong contender despite the controversy, while other traditional powerhouses continue to occupy key positions.

This ranking reflects both recent tournament performances and administrative rulings that have influenced FIFA points across African teams.

Check out the top 10-ranked African countries and their points below.

Morocco - 1754.59 Senegal - 1684.85 Nigeria - 1581.55 Algeria - 1560.91 Egypt - 1556.71 Côte d’Ivoire - 1522.48 Cameroon - 1482.39 Tunisia - 1479.04 DR Congo - 1468.22 Mali - 1458.48

Whether the CAS appeal by Senegal alters the outcome remains to be seen, but for now, Morocco stands as Africa’s top-ranked team, a status that carries both prestige and scrutiny.

Sarpong slams CAF over Senegal AFCON decision

In the meantime, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that seasoned Ghanaian coach J. E. Sarpong openly criticised the Confederation of African Football for removing the Senegal national football team from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners’ spot.

The experienced coach argued that the delayed ruling undermines the reputation of African football and insisted that issues of such importance should be addressed immediately during the game, rather than weeks after the final whistle.

Source: YEN.com.gh