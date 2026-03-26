Senegal have appealed to CAS to overturn CAF's controversial ruling, stripping them of the AFCON 2025 title amid ongoing disputes around the Morocco final

CAF ruled Senegal forfeited following a protest during the final, changing the result to 3-0 in Morocco's favor

Fans await CAS's ruling, which could dramatically alter the outcome of the controversial AFCON 2025 tournament

The dramatic saga surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has entered a new phase after the Senegal national football team officially filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a bid to overturn the controversial decision that stripped them of the title.

The dispute began after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruled that Senegal had forfeited the AFCON final against the Morocco national football team following a protest during the closing stages of the match.

The official winner of the 2025 AFCON could change against at CAS. Image credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON /AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF, Senegal had originally been crowned champions after securing a 1-0 victory in the final held in Rabat.

The decisive moment came in extra time when midfielder Pape Gueye scored what appeared to be the winning goal, according to the BBC.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when Morocco’s football authorities submitted a formal complaint after the match.

The protest centred on a controversial penalty decision late in the game that sparked heated reactions from the Senegal players.

Tensions were high during the 2025 AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal on January 18, 2026, in Rabat. Image credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, CAF’s Appeal Board, on March 17, 2026, concluded that Senegal’s players left the pitch for approximately 17 minutes during the dispute.

According to the governing body, the action constituted a walk-off and therefore a forfeiture under the competition’s regulations.

As a result, the match was officially recorded as a 3-0 win for Morocco, effectively reversing the result on the field and awarding the AFCON trophy to the hosts.

Senegal formally challenges CAF ruling at CAS

Unhappy with the verdict, Senegal has now escalated the matter to CAS, the highest judicial authority in global sport. The appeal was officially submitted on Wednesday, March 25, as the Teranga Lions seek to reclaim the title they believe was won fairly on the pitch.

The Senegalese Football Federation is expected to argue that the circumstances surrounding the protest were misinterpreted and should not have been considered a formal forfeiture under CAF’s rules.

CAS, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, regularly handles high-profile sports disputes involving governing bodies, clubs, and national teams. Its rulings are binding and can overturn decisions made by organisations such as CAF.

Officials in Senegal remain confident that their case will be heard thoroughly as they attempt to restore what they consider a legitimate victory.

AFCON 2025 outcome could still change

Although Morocco are currently recognised as AFCON 2025 champions, the appeal means the competition’s outcome remains under legal review.

If CAS rules in Senegal’s favour, the decision made by CAF could be overturned, potentially restoring the Teranga Lions as the official winners of the tournament.

Such a ruling would represent a remarkable twist in one of the most controversial chapters in African football history.

Until the court delivers its final judgement, the debate surrounding the 2025 AFCON final is likely to continue, with fans across the continent closely watching how the legal battle unfolds.

J.E. Sarpong criticises CAF over Senegal ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that experienced Ghanaian coach J. E. Sarpong strongly criticised the Confederation of African Football for its decision to strip the Senegal national football team of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The veteran tactician described the delayed verdict as damaging to the credibility of African football, insisting that disciplinary matters of that magnitude should be resolved immediately during the match rather than weeks later.

Source: YEN.com.gh