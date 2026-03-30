An improved showing from the Black Stars still fell short, as Ghana slipped to a 2-1 defeat despite a spirited performance against Germany

Otto Addo’s side are now winless in their last four friendly matches, raising fresh concerns ahead of the 2026 World Cup

YEN.com.gh’s Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe has rated the Black Stars’ display after their narrow loss, as preparations for the global tournament continue to gather pace

Ghana showed fight but fell short again, losing 2-1 to Germany at the MHPArena on Monday night in a performance that offered more encouragement than their heavy defeat to Austria just three days earlier.

Otto Addo’s side arrived in Stuttgart under pressure after shipping five goals in Vienna. This time, the response was clearer. The structure looked better, the intent sharper, and for long spells, the Black Stars stayed in the contest.

But in the end, the result was the same. Another defeat, and more questions ahead of the World Cup.

Germany 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars Player Ratings as Team Improves After Austria Loss

Source: Getty Images

Addo rang the changes, handing Benjamin Asare the gloves and switching to a 3-4-3 system. Kojo Oppong Peprah also came into the side, as Ghana looked to steady the ship against a confident German team.

Germany thought they had taken the lead early through Florian Wirtz, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Ghana held firm for much of the first half, but just before the break, a familiar problem resurfaced.

Jonas Adjetey was penalised in the box, and Kai Havertz made no mistake from the spot to give the hosts the lead.

After the restart, Ghana grew into the game. There was more belief in their play, and it paid off in the 70th minute. Substitute Abdul Fatawu Issahaku finished from close range after a sharp cutback from Derrick Kohn to level the score.

For a moment, it looked like Ghana would hold on for a draw against one of the top-ranked teams in the world. But with two minutes left, Denis Undav found space and struck the winner, punishing a lapse in concentration at the back.

Ghana held on to avoid further damage, but the narrow defeat means they leave this international window without a win.

From a statistical point of view, the gap remains clear. Ghana managed just 31 per cent possession, recorded an xG of 0.56, and had only one shot on target. It underlines how much work still lies ahead.

Black Stars analysis: Improved display but flaws remain

There were positives to take. The defensive shape looked more organised, especially in the second half. The team pressed better in moments and showed more cohesion in transition.

Yet, the same issues continue to surface. Defensive lapses at key moments proved costly again. Ghana struggled to control possession, and in attack, clear chances were few and far between.

Germany 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars Player Ratings as Team Improves After Austria Loss

Source: Getty Images

The decision to use Caleb Yirenkyi out of position at right wing back remains a gamble that exposes the team defensively. In midfield, the balance between control and protection is still not quite right.

Three months before the World Cup, Ghana are improving, but not quickly enough.

Black Stars player ratings vs Germany

GK Benjamin Asare 4.5/10 - Made four saves and showed composure in possession. Could do little about the penalty or the late winner, though a quicker reaction might have helped.

LCB Kojo Peprah 6.5/10 - Ghana’s standout performer before his injury. Strong in duels, confident on the ball, and read the game well. His absence was felt.

RCB Jonas Adjetey 3/10 - Another difficult outing. Conceded the penalty and looked uncertain at times. Improved slightly after the break but was caught out for the winner.

CB Alexander Djiku 4/10 - Expected to lead the backline but struggled to keep things organised under pressure. Germany found gaps too easily.

LWB Derrick Kohn 4.5/10 - Better than his previous outing. Offered an attacking outlet and provided the assist, but his final delivery could improve.

RWB Caleb Yirenkyi 4/10 - Energetic going forward but exposed defensively. Still adjusting to an unfamiliar role.

CM Thomas Partey 3.5/10 - Neat in possession but lacked mobility. Defensive work raised concerns, especially against quick transitions.

CM Kwasi Sibo 3/10 - Worked hard but had limited influence. Broke up play at times but struggled with distribution.

RW Antoine Semenyo 4/10 - More involved than in the Austria game. Created a chance but lacked an end product.

LW Jordan Ayew 4.5/10 - Led by example in spells. Linked play well and played a role in the equaliser, though he held onto the ball too long at times.

CF Prince Kwabena Adu 4/10 - Energetic and willing but lacked composure in front of goal. Missed a key chance in the second half.

Substitutes

Elisha Owusu 3/10 - Helped stabilise midfield briefly but faded as Germany pushed late on.

Derrick Luckassen 2.5/10 - Struggled to match Peprah’s level after coming on.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku 4/10 - Took his goal well and added spark in attack.

Kamaldeen Sulemana 1.5/10 - Too little time to make an impact.

Christopher Bonsu Baah 1.5/10 - Another late introduction with limited influence.

Ghana will take some encouragement from the performance, but the bigger picture remains unchanged. Progress is visible, but the gap to top opposition is still there. With the World Cup fast approaching, time is not on their side.

Source: YEN.com.gh