Ronaldo’s name was missing from Portugal’s latest squad list, leaving fans wondering what happened to the legendary forward

Portugal’s preparations for crucial friendlies against the United States and Mexico have taken an unexpected turn

Just months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a troubling injury setback has forced Cristiano Ronaldo out of Portugal’s upcoming matches

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Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal’s upcoming international friendlies against the United States men's national soccer team and Mexico national football team after suffering a hamstring injury, ruling the veteran forward out of the matches scheduled ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 41-year-old has not featured in any competitive action since February 28, when he was forced to leave the pitch due to injury during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not take part in Portugal's friendlies against the USA and Mexico. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

The injury setback has now kept him out of Portugal’s latest squad as the national team prepares for key warm-up matches ahead of the global tournament set to take place in North America.

Martínez leaves Ronaldo out of Portugal squad

According to One Football, Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez confirmed the squad for the upcoming international fixtures on Friday, and as expected, Ronaldo’s name was absent from the list due to his ongoing recovery.

Portugal will face Mexico in Mexico City on March 28 before travelling to Atlanta to take on the United States on April 1.

The two high-profile friendlies are part of the European side’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup, which begins in June and will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Although Ronaldo will not feature in these matches, his place in Portuguese football history remains unmatched.

The legendary forward currently holds the record for the most goals scored in men’s international football, having netted an incredible 143 times for his country during a career that has spanned more than two decades.

Portugal’s technical staff are expected to monitor Ronaldo’s recovery closely in the coming weeks, with hopes that the iconic striker will regain full fitness before the World Cup kicks off.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to regain full fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Portugal name strong squad for March friendlies

Despite Ronaldo’s absence, Martínez has assembled a strong squad featuring a mix of experienced internationals and emerging talents. In goal, Diogo Costa, José Sá, and Rui Silva will compete for the starting spot.

The defensive unit includes notable names such as Diogo Dalot, João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Inácio, António Silva, and Tomás Araújo, as well as Matheus Nunes and Renato Veiga.

In midfield, Portugal will rely on the creativity and experience of players including Bruno Fernandes, Rúben Neves, Vitinha, João Neves, Samú Costa, Mateus Fernandes, and Rodrigo Mora.

According to Morocco World News, the attacking department features a variety of dynamic options such as João Félix, Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto, Francisco Trincão, Francisco Conceição, Pedro Gonçalves, Ricardo Horta, Gonçalo Guedes, and Gonçalo Ramos.

With a blend of youth and experience available, Portugal will look to use the two friendly fixtures as a chance to fine-tune tactics and build momentum ahead of their World Cup campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s career goal record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo and his extraordinary goal record, with the Al-Nassr star continuing to defy age while setting new scoring standards in the Saudi Pro League.

The iconic striker, who enjoyed memorable spells with Manchester United and Real Madrid, has maintained an incredible knack for scoring goals throughout his career.

Source: YEN.com.gh