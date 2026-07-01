South African anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba claimed an alleged assassination plot targeted him before the Durban march on 30 June 2026

Ndabandaba said he switched vehicles twice after receiving intelligence that individuals were waiting to intercept him on his way to the demonstration

The activist also used a press conference at Gugu Dlamini Park to call on foreign nationals in South Africa to return home and fight for change in their own countries

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Anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona 'Phakel'umthakathi' Ndabandaba has alleged that he narrowly avoided being killed on the eve of a major anti-illegal immigration march in Durban,

According to the March and March leader, intelligence reports prompted him to alter his travel plans at the last minute.

SA's Phakel'umthakathi Claims He Survived Assassination Plot Before March and March Protest

Source: Twitter

He made the claim at a press conference held at Gugu Dlamini Park on 1 July 2026, the day after demonstrations calling for stricter immigration enforcement took place in the city.

Phakel'umthakathi claims intelligence saved his life

Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi told those gathered that he arrived late at the march after receiving a warning that unidentified individuals had positioned themselves along his expected route. Acting on that information, he changed vehicles twice before reaching the venue.

"Yesterday I came late to the march because I had intelligence that some people were waiting somewhere for me. I had to change two vehicles so that I could get to the march. Because if I had used my car to come to the march, I would have died yesterday," he said.

Dressed in a black suit and traditional Zulu regalia, he extended his gratitude to the South African Police Service and intelligence agencies, crediting their involvement with helping to secure his safety.

He did not name any suspects or provide further details about the nature of the alleged plot.

Phakel'umthakathi advises foreign nationals to return home

Beyond the safety claims, Phakel'umthakathi used the platform to reiterate his position on foreign nationals residing in South Africa, urging them to return to their countries of origin and drive reform there rather than relocating abroad.

He announced plans to travel across the continent to deliver that message in person.

"I'm going to visit these countries. I'm going to visit you, my brothers and sisters, in your countries to revive the spirit of Africa, to revive the spirit of Ubuntu," he said.

He urged citizens of other African nations to confront the political challenges in their home countries directly, adding:

"You must fight for your countries. If they kill you, they must kill all of you. You can't be scared of death."

Ndabandaba has emerged as one of the most prominent voices in South Africa's anti-illegal immigration movement, with his latest statements coming in the immediate aftermath of the 30 June march in Durban.

Watch the X (Twitter) video of Phakel'umthakathi's speech at the press conference below:

Jacinta reacts as Zimbabwe retaliates against SA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma criticised Zimbabweans for pushing to stop Mafikizolo's Victoria Falls concert amid anti-immigrant tension in South Africa.

Zimbabwean content creator Sis Melly's Diaries amplified calls for the South African duo's July 5 Econet Zimbabwe show to be cancelled, which eventually happened.

Ngobese-Zuma's Facebook post complaining about the backlash South African performers were facing sparked outrage from Zimbabweans and other Africans online.

Source: YEN.com.gh