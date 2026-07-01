Bishop Obinim, a popular Ghanaian pastor, said the Holy Spirit spoke to him about the ongoing marital feud between him and his wife

According to the man of God, even though he owes no one an explanation, the Holy Spirit instructed him to end the public feud with Florence Obinim

The Obinims' marital crisis stems from accusations against Florence's association with Team Legal Wives which she denied

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of the International God's Way Church (IGWC), has some instructions he claims the Holy Spirit gave him concerning his marital feud with his wife, Florence Obinim.

Angel Obinim, as he is popularly called, has been embroiled in a marital crisis that has dominated the media in the country for a while.

Bishop Obinim claims the Holy Spirit has told him to stop the public feud with his wife Florence Obinim. Photo credit: Bishop Obinim

Source: Facebook

The marital issues began when Bishop Obinim accused his wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim, of changing after she started associating herself with Team Legal Wives, the group formed to defend Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh.

The man of God later mentioned in his church and children should be responsible for burying him when he dies. He stated that his wife, Florence Obinim, could only attend as a guest.

Bishop Obinim announced days after his funeral directive that he had moved out of his home and purchased a lavish Trasacco mansion to stay in amid his marital crisis.

Meanwhile, Florence Obinim said that Angel Obinim was free to divorce her if that was what he wanted.

Florence Obinim also granted interviews on media platforms to promote her new song and narrate her side of their marital issues, which did not please the pastor.

Holy Spirit instructs Bishop Obinim

Bishop Obinim put out several videos on his social media handles accusing and cautioning Florence Obinim as often as he could.

However, speaking to his congregants in Tema, Bishop Obinim said he had deleted all the videos on the instruction of the Holy Spirit. He said he deleted them on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

The man of God explained to his congregants that the Holy Spirit has reprimanded him privately. He did not intend to speak about it publicly, but the Holy Spirit kept urging him on.

"I didn't intend to say this in public, but the Holy Spirit is pushing me to say it. I have ended the feud between Florence and me. On Sunday around 9 AM, before I left for church, I went to my social media page and deleted everything about my marital issues from there. All I heard was the Holy Spirit telling me to end the feud."

Watch the X video below:

Obinim's Holy Spirit encounter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @weloveGhana on X. Read them below:

@officialzayin said:

"Blasphemy against the spirit of God is the only unforgivable sin. These people do not even care because they neither know God nor do they know His word, so of course, they will lie in the name of the Holy Spirit. But if anyone knows this man, please send Him a warning; he is walking on thin ice. There comes a day when the cup of God's wrath will be fully poured, and his downfall will be a public spectacle."

@dino_kwame wrote:

"The Holy Spirit didn’t say anything. The internet is dealing with you; that’s why😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@Jesseessie10033 said:

"Rydee, the internet be the holy Spirit? Akuano suro pressure from the media like what them go expose no know go be small."

@scalar_yaw wrote:

"Eeeeeey😂😂. Wei de3 the holy spirit delayed kakra."

@SelormVictus wrote:

"Accra is flooded, and instead of thinking of how to help those affected and the less privileged, this man is still courting people to make him richer than he is now."

Florence Obinim receives a Toyota RAV4 from SMGL after sharing how she has to rely on ride-hailing services to move around. Image credit: Florence Obinim, Gist headquarters

Source: TikTok

Florence Obinim receives an expensive car gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim received a brand-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 after an emotional period that saw her open up about the challenges she has been facing in her personal life.

The generous gift came from Service Machinery Company Limited (SMGL) through a kind-hearted businessman who decided to put a smile on her face after hearing about her situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh