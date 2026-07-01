South Africans in Cape Town were seen pleading with a migrant shop owner to reopen amid xenophobic fears

The citizens of South Africa argued that they are unable to afford the high cost of goods in the retail shops, hence their plea

However, the migrant shop owner did not seem ready to reopen, as he was asked, even though they promised to protect him

South Africans in Cape Town were seen pleading with a foreign national who owns a grocery shop and sells at an affordable price to his customers.

This is developing due to the xenophobic attacks going on in South Africa. Unnamed groups demanded that non-South Africans leave their country.

South Africans in Cape Town plead with a migrant to open his grocery shop so they can buy some items. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Xenophobia has been a persistent issue in the country for years, with locals frequently targeting foreign nationals over perceived competition for jobs and resources.

The protesting citizens gave unofficial migrants a June 30, 2026, deadline to leave South Africa. Citizens have threatened that any undocumented migrants in the country after the set date will face their wrath.

However, some legally documented migrants in South Africa have reportedly been attacked, leaving them afraid and concerned for their lives.

In order to avoid attacks, most migrants who own businesses in the country have reportedly closed down their shops.

South Africans beg migrant shop owners to open

In a video on X, several South Africans were seen begging a shop owner suspected to be a migrant to open up for them to buy some groceries.

The migrant was sitting in his car and looked visibly afraid.

However, the South Africans kept begging him and promising him they would protect him if anyone tried to attack. The man did not seem to believe them and sat in his car throughout the duration of the video.

The South Africans argued that they cannot afford the prices of groceries at ShopRite since they are not as wealthy.

“Open the shop. We can’t go to ShopRite and buy 2 Rand sugar, 3 Rand coffee, and 5 Rand potatoes because our people are the poorest of the poor. Why have you closed your shop? Open it.”

The migrant shop owner also continued to explain to the South Africans that he closed the place out of fear that it might be looted during protests against undocumented immigrants in the country.

South African food businesses complain of spoilage

The plea for the migrant business owner to open his grocery shop is coming after a businessman in South Africa shared a heartbreaking video where several food items had gone bad since many people were no longer buying due to the 'foreigner must go' campaign in the country.

SA street food vendors count their losses as migrant customers vanish ahead of June 30 deadline Photo credit: Getty Images & @cdrafrica/X

Source: UGC

In a video on X, a food business owner showed how some of the foodstuffs for sale were going bad due to the low patronage.

The business owner attributed it to the xenophobic attacks in South Africa and wondered if that would continue in their venture.

In the video, one could see spoiled protein, rotten onions, oranges, bananas, among other foodstuffs.

Watch the X video below:

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faces backlash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former radio presenter and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faced sharp criticism after remarking that South Africans need their IDs to seek jobs abroad.

Critics pointed out that her comments directly contradicted her movement's demands for foreigners to leave South Africa and for their jobs to be given to locals.

Source: YEN.com.gh