Ghana has been drawn into a tough “group of death” following the conclusion of the 2026 U-17 AFCON draw

The ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday, April 8

It also marks the return of the Black Starlets to the continental stage for the first time since in nine years

Ghana’s return to the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations has been met with a daunting challenge after the Black Starlets were drawn into a tough group alongside Senegal for the 2026 tournament.

The draw, held at the headquarters of the CAF, has already raised eyebrows, with many tipping Group D as the competition’s toughest pool.

2026 U17 AFCON: Ghana Drawn in ‘Group of Death’ With Senegal. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

AFCON U-17: Ghana drawn in tough group

It marks Ghana’s first appearance at the tournament since 2017, and the path back to the top will be anything but straightforward.

Ghana has been grouped with Senegal, South Africa and Algeria, a mix of physical strength, tactical discipline and technical quality.

Senegal arrive as one of the continent’s most consistent youth sides, while South Africa and Algeria are known for their organisation and technical sharpness.

For Ghana, there will be little margin for error, with every game likely to shape their chances of progression.

Below is the complete draw, as shared on X:

Yet, the challenge also presents an opportunity. The Black Starlets, once a dominant force at this level, now have a chance to reassert themselves on the continental stage.

Ghana boasts a proud history in the competition, winning the title in 1995 and 1999.

The Starlets also finished as runners-up in 2005 and 2017, with third-place finishes in 1997 and 2007.

However, recent years have seen them miss out on the tournament entirely, making this return even more significant.

2026 U17 AFCON: Ghana Drawn in ‘Group of Death’ With Senegal. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Road to FIFA U-17 World Cup

Beyond continental glory, there is more on the line. The 2026 U-17 AFCON will double as a qualification route to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

All eight quarter-finalists will secure automatic qualification, while two of the best third-placed teams will also advance, giving Africa 10 representatives at the global tournament.

Ghana booked their place after finishing second at the 2025 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship in Ivory Coast, a result that ended their long absence from the competition.

Under head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, the team has been in camp since the start of the year, stepping up preparations ahead of the tournament.

The competition will be hosted in Morocco from May 13 to June 2, bringing together 16 of the continent’s best youth sides, including defending champions Morocco and strong contenders Mali and Senegal.

How juju cost Ghana U17 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Ghana youth star reflected on the 1997 FIFA U-17 World Cup final defeat to Brazil.

He claimed the loss went beyond football, suggesting spiritual factors played a role.

Source: YEN.com.gh