A Premier League side and a La Liga outfit are among the teams leading the race for Champions League semi-final spots

The quarter-final first-leg matches produced some surprises, with Barcelona facing a tough battle for advancement

The Champions League semi-finalists are set to be determined on April 14-15, with the final on May 30 in Budapest

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The race for the semi-finals of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is intensifying following the quarter-final first-leg matches.

Eight clubs remain in contention for Europe’s most prestigious trophy, with the winners of the two-legged ties making the last four.

Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are tipped as favourites to reach the Champions League semi-finals. Image credit: Aitor Alcalde, Claudio Lavenia - UEFA and Carlos Rodrigues

Source: Getty Images

The semi-finalists will be determined after the second-leg matches scheduled for April 14-15, 2026, with the eventual finalists set to meet at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on May 30, 2026, as confirmed by UEFA.

Champions League quarter-final first leg results

Meanwhile, the quarter-final stage has produced four fascinating results, with the first legs having already provided clues about potential semi-finalists.

Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 away victory over Sporting CP on Tuesday, April 7, with Kai Havertz scoring a late winner, giving the Premier League side a slight advantage heading into the second leg in London.

On the same night, European heavyweights Real Madrid lost 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to Bundesliga masters Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, April 8, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool 2–0 in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, according to a Flashscore report.

The French champions dominated the match and now carry a strong lead into the return leg at Anfield, placing them in a favourable position to advance.

Paris Saint-Germain continue their strong form in the 2025/26 Champions League with a 2-0 home win against Liverpool. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Elsewhere, Spanish giants Barcelona were defeated 2-0 at home by La Liga rivals Atlético Madrid on Wednesday.

Barca defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off in the 44th minute before Los Rojiblancos took control of the game, scoring through Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth.

Now that the first legs have been completed, YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil has predicted which teams will reach the 2025/26 Champions League semi-finals.

Predicted Champions League semi-finals teams

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Atletico Madrid are expected to qualify for the last four.

10-man Barcelona tried their best against Diego Simeone's side, but without Raphinha and two goals down, the odds are against the Catalans.

The tournament bracket has already mapped out the path to the final.

According to the competition draw, the winner of PSG vs Liverpool will face the winner of Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, while the winner of Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid will meet the winner of Arsenal vs Sporting CP in the semi-finals.

In the Champions League, one never really knows what happens in the knockout, so fans will wait and see whether some teams can defy the odds to reach the next round.

Author's note: The section above contains the opinion of the author, Gariba Raubil.

Real Madrid fans unhappy after Bayern loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that some Real Madrid supporters took to social media to express their unhappiness following their team's 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich.

The fans singled out one key player from the Champions League quarter-final first leg, who they think did not perform to the expected level against the Bundesliga champions.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh