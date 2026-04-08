Alvaro Arbeloa's Real Madrid faces a challenging second leg after a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich

Key midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended, impacting Madrid's tactical approach ahead of the second leg clash

Real Madrid's comeback history provides hope, but Bayern Munich leads with a strong performance

YEN.com.gh's sports editor Gariba Raubil has predicted which team will reach the Champions League semis

Real Madrid face a daunting task in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final after suffering a 2-1 defeat to FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday, April 7.

The Spanish giants must now overturn a one-goal deficit when they travel to the Allianz Arena on April 15 for the decisive second leg, a challenge that will test their character and pedigree in Europe’s elite competition.

Real Madrid head into their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich with a 2-1 defeat from the 1st leg. Image credit: Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

According to Bavarian Football Networks, Bayern seized the advantage in the first leg with a composed display in Madrid. Luis Diaz opened the scoring shortly before the break after combining with Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry.

Kane doubled Bayern’s lead seconds into the second half following a clever run from Michael Olise, putting the visitors firmly in control of the tie.

Although Kylian Mbappe pulled one back late on for Madrid, the German side left the Spanish capital with a slender but valuable advantage.

Real Madrid would need the likes of Kylian Mbappe to be in their clinical best in their Champions League return leg against Bayern Munich. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich second leg preview

I know Real Madrid have built a reputation over the years for dramatic comebacks in the Champions League. The club’s history in the competition is filled with nights when they have overturned deficits and produced remarkable turnarounds. I think that experience could prove crucial when they face Bayern on German soil.

However, the challenge will not be straightforward. Bayern’s performance in the first leg showed their attacking quality and defensive discipline, as ESPN noted.

The Bundesliga champions were organised at the back while remaining dangerous on the counterattack through Diaz, Kane, and Olise.

Madrid will also have to cope without a key midfielder after Aurelien Tchouameni picked up a booking in the first leg, ruling him out of the return match.

His absence could force tactical adjustments, particularly in midfield, where Bayern’s energy and pressing proved effective in the opening encounter.

Champions League comeback chances for Real Madrid

I admit that, despite the setback, Madrid remain very much alive in the tie. The away goal by Mbappe ensured the deficit stayed manageable, and one goal at the Allianz Arena would bring the contest level on aggregate.

Managerial strategy, squad depth, and the club’s famous European mentality could all play a role in determining the outcome.

Players such as Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. possess the quality to change a match in an instant, while Madrid’s defensive leaders must contain Bayern’s attacking threats to keep the tie within reach.

Ultimately, the second leg promises to be a tense encounter between two of Europe’s most successful clubs, but Bayern hold the advantage for now. Clearly, Real Madrid’s history in the Champions League means they cannot be written off.

In conclusion, based on the first leg performance and results, I give Real Madrid about a 30% chance of staging a comeback, while Bayern Munich hold a 70% likelihood of progressing to the semi-finals.

Real Madrid fans unhappy after Bayern defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that certain Real Madrid fans took to X to express their unhappiness following their team's 2-1 home loss to the German giants.

The fans singled out one key Real Madrid star who they think did not perform to the expected level.

Author’s note: This article reflects the personal opinion and analysis of the writer, Gariba Raubil.

Source: YEN.com.gh