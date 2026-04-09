Barcelona staged a historic comeback against PSG in 2017, winning 6-1 after a 4-0 first-leg loss

Neymar's late goals sparked the remarkable turnaround, capped by Sergi Roberto's decisive strike in stoppage time

Barcelona faces Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, hoping to replicate their legendary comeback spirit

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In the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League round of 16, Barcelona produced what is widely regarded as the greatest comeback in the competition's history.

After suffering a stunning 4-0 defeat away to Paris Saint‑Germain on February 14, 2017, few pundits gave Barcelona hope of progressing.

Barcelona look to repeat their historic 'Remontada' spirit against Atletico Madrid when they meet on April 14, 2026, in a crucial 2025/26 UCL quarter-final 2nd leg. Image credit: Etsuo Hara

Source: Getty Images

Yet at the Camp Nou in the second leg on March 8, 2017, the Catalan giants staged an astonishing turnaround, winning 6-1 to triumph 6-5 on aggregate, according to UEFA.

It was the first time in Champions League history that a team had overturned a four‑goal first‑leg deficit, and only the fourth instance of such a recovery in any UEFA club competition tie, a feat so remarkable it earned its own name: “La Remontada”, meaning The Comeback.''

PSG destroyed Barcelona 4-0 in Paris

PSG’s demolition of Luis Enrique’s side in the first leg in Paris had left Barcelona reeling. Going into the second leg with such a significant deficit seemed almost insurmountable.

However, Barça’s response at the Camp Nou was nothing short of extraordinary. Within the first half‑hour, they had scored three goals, clawing their way back into the tie and igniting belief among the roaring home support.

The comeback wasn’t complete without drama. After Edinson Cavani’s goal for PSG early in the second half appeared to dent Barcelona’s hopes, the hosts refused to relent. Neymar struck with a sublime free‑kick in the 88th minute, before adding a penalty in injury time to set up an incredible finale.

Neymar after Barcelona's 6-1 Champions League win against PSG on March 8, 2017, at Camp Nou. Image credit: JOSEP LAGO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Deep in stoppage time, substitute Sergi Roberto pounced on a loose ball and poked it home to secure the historic 6-1 victory, sending the Camp Nou into raptures and sealing the tie in one of the most dramatic moments in club football history.

Reflecting on that night, Neymar, who would later join PSG, recalled telling Roberto to “get into the box” before his decisive strike, while Roberto himself spoke of barely knowing if he was “dreaming” amid the deafening noise of the crowd.

Can Barcelona stage a comeback against Atletico?

Barcelona fans often still cite that miraculous night against PSG when discussing the club’s capacity to defy odds, and would hope their team produces a similar magic at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on April 14.

However, things are pretty much complicated for Hansi Flick's side, who are without key attacker Raphinha for both legs, and need to be at their very best against Atlético Madrid in next week’s Champions League quarter‑final second leg.

According to Barca Blaugranes, Los Rojiblancos claimed a solid 2-0 first-leg advantage on Wednesday, April 8, as Pau Cubaris was sent off just at the stroke of half-time.

The numerical setback proved costly for the La Liga champions, with Atletico scoring through Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth after the break.

Having already eliminated Barcelona in the Copa del Rey this season, Diego Simeone's men head into the second leg in high spirits, eyeing one of the four 2025/26 Champions League semi-final places.

Simeone’s tactical plan to contain Yamal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diego Simeone is said to have devised a deliberate strategy to limit Lamine Yamal’s impact.

The Argentine coach reportedly instructed his players to focus on Yamal, attempting to unsettle him during the crucial game.

Source: YEN.com.gh