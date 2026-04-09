Barcelona Look to Channel La Remontada Spirit in Crucial Champions League Clash vs. Atletico Madrid
- Barcelona staged a historic comeback against PSG in 2017, winning 6-1 after a 4-0 first-leg loss
- Neymar's late goals sparked the remarkable turnaround, capped by Sergi Roberto's decisive strike in stoppage time
- Barcelona faces Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, hoping to replicate their legendary comeback spirit
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In the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League round of 16, Barcelona produced what is widely regarded as the greatest comeback in the competition's history.
After suffering a stunning 4-0 defeat away to Paris Saint‑Germain on February 14, 2017, few pundits gave Barcelona hope of progressing.
Yet at the Camp Nou in the second leg on March 8, 2017, the Catalan giants staged an astonishing turnaround, winning 6-1 to triumph 6-5 on aggregate, according to UEFA.
It was the first time in Champions League history that a team had overturned a four‑goal first‑leg deficit, and only the fourth instance of such a recovery in any UEFA club competition tie, a feat so remarkable it earned its own name: “La Remontada”, meaning The Comeback.''
PSG destroyed Barcelona 4-0 in Paris
PSG’s demolition of Luis Enrique’s side in the first leg in Paris had left Barcelona reeling. Going into the second leg with such a significant deficit seemed almost insurmountable.
However, Barça’s response at the Camp Nou was nothing short of extraordinary. Within the first half‑hour, they had scored three goals, clawing their way back into the tie and igniting belief among the roaring home support.
The comeback wasn’t complete without drama. After Edinson Cavani’s goal for PSG early in the second half appeared to dent Barcelona’s hopes, the hosts refused to relent. Neymar struck with a sublime free‑kick in the 88th minute, before adding a penalty in injury time to set up an incredible finale.
Deep in stoppage time, substitute Sergi Roberto pounced on a loose ball and poked it home to secure the historic 6-1 victory, sending the Camp Nou into raptures and sealing the tie in one of the most dramatic moments in club football history.
Reflecting on that night, Neymar, who would later join PSG, recalled telling Roberto to “get into the box” before his decisive strike, while Roberto himself spoke of barely knowing if he was “dreaming” amid the deafening noise of the crowd.
Can Barcelona stage a comeback against Atletico?
Barcelona fans often still cite that miraculous night against PSG when discussing the club’s capacity to defy odds, and would hope their team produces a similar magic at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on April 14.
However, things are pretty much complicated for Hansi Flick's side, who are without key attacker Raphinha for both legs, and need to be at their very best against Atlético Madrid in next week’s Champions League quarter‑final second leg.
According to Barca Blaugranes, Los Rojiblancos claimed a solid 2-0 first-leg advantage on Wednesday, April 8, as Pau Cubaris was sent off just at the stroke of half-time.
The numerical setback proved costly for the La Liga champions, with Atletico scoring through Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth after the break.
Having already eliminated Barcelona in the Copa del Rey this season, Diego Simeone's men head into the second leg in high spirits, eyeing one of the four 2025/26 Champions League semi-final places.
Simeone’s tactical plan to contain Yamal
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diego Simeone is said to have devised a deliberate strategy to limit Lamine Yamal’s impact.
The Argentine coach reportedly instructed his players to focus on Yamal, attempting to unsettle him during the crucial game.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh