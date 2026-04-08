Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich, leaving them with work to do ahead of the second leg

A Real Madrid star faced heavy backlash from fans after his costly mistake led to Bayern’s second goal

Kylian Mbappe pulled one back late on, giving Real Madrid a lifeline despite a disappointing performance

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Real Madrid fans were left furious with one player following their 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The Galacticos side were hoping to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Mallorca as they hosted the Bundesliga giants at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday, April 7.

Real Madrid fans are fuming with one player after the side’s 2-1 loss against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg. Photo: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Both clubs boast rich European pedigrees, with a combined 21 Champions League titles - Real Madrid leading with 15, while Bayern have six.

However, it was the visitors who came out on top in the Spanish capital, leaving Los Blancos with a tough task ahead in the return leg in Germany.

Former Liverpool winger Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the 41st minute, racing past his former teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold before calmly finishing past Andriy Lunin.

Shortly after the break, Bayern doubled their advantage when Aleksandar Pavlovic won possession from Alvaro Carreras, allowing Michael Olise to set up Harry Kane, who fired home from the edge of the box.

Watch Kane's goal below:

Real Madrid fans blast Carreras

Just as Alexander-Arnold had faced criticism after the opening goal, Carreras became the main target of fan frustration online.

@PeterJa26451156 wrote:

"Carreras has really suffered in this match.. Olise has so much dealt with him."

@total_madrid7 added:

"Hate to hear this. Are we watching the same game bruv? Carreras was awful tonight. He’s been awful. He plays too timid. No confidence."

@investordany said:

"Olise wanted to take his soul. At a point I was feeling sorry for him. Bad news for Olise, General Mendy is back."

One supporter wrote:

“I still don’t understand the signing of Carreras—does anyone else get it?”

Another added:

“Lunin could maybe do better, but let’s not ignore yet another huge mistake from Carreras.”

Another fan commented:

“What’s funny is that Fran García has been less poor than Carreras in Real’s big games this season.”

Real Madrid fans call for immediate axing of player after Bayern Munich nightmare

Source: Getty Images

A fourth claimed:

“Olise is exposing Carreras’ level—and even that of Vinícius and Mbappé.”

Another joked:

“Someone tell Carreras he’s actually playing a football match.”

Real Madrid managed to pull one back in the 74th minute, as Kylian Mbappe tapped in a perfectly delivered cross from Alexander-Arnold, giving the home crowd renewed hope.

According to ESPN, Bayern now turn their attention back to Bundesliga action with an away trip to St Pauli on 11 April, while Real Madrid return to La Liga on Friday (10 April) when they host Girona.

Tchouameni to miss Bayern second leg

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the second leg without Aurelien Tchouameni, one of their key players.

The Frenchman was booked in the 37th minute for pulling back Olise, who had been influential down Bayern’s right flank.

The yellow card rules the Real Madrid midfielder out of the return leg at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, April 15.

Source: YEN.com.gh