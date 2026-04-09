Barcelona suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg

Pau Cubarsí's red card shifted momentum, allowing Atletico to capitalise with two goals

A key player has avoided serious injury, raising hopes for Barcelona's comeback in the second leg

Barcelona were left with plenty to ponder after suffering a 2‑0 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their quarter‑final tie at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, April 8.

The Spanish giants had looked comfortable in the opening exchanges, controlling possession and threatening on the attack, only for the game to dramatically change momentum just before half‑time.

Hansi Flick and Barcelona receive a huge fitness boost ahead of their crucial Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg against Atletico Madrid. Image credit: Quality Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Barca Blaugranes, Barcelona’s challenge was compounded when defender Pau Cubarsí was shown a straight red card following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review for denial of a clear goal‑scoring opportunity, leaving Hansi Flick’s side a man down at a crucial stage.

From the resulting free‑kick, Julian Alvarez curled a superb effort into the top corner to put Atletico ahead. The visitors then doubled their advantage through Alexander Sorloth in the second half, capitalising on a well‑worked move to leave Barca facing an uphill task ahead of the return leg at the Metropolitano on 14 April.

Despite the deficit, Barcelona enjoyed spells of dominance, with Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal both going close to reducing the deficit.

However, Atletico’s disciplined defensive shape and clinical finishing proved decisive, nixing Barca’s efforts to find the back of the net. Flick’s men now need a strong performance away if they are to keep their Champions League semi‑final aspirations alive.

Barcelona receive good news on Pedri

While the result in Catalonia was not what Barcelona fans hoped for, there was a welcome boost on the fitness front. Midfielder Pedri was substituted at half‑time after showing signs of discomfort, but according to Football Espana, there is no serious injury, and no scans have indicated any lasting damage.

That has raised hopes he will be available for the crucial second leg at the Metropolitano on April 14, a fixture where Barca will be desperate to overturn their two‑goal deficit, as they aim to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The club remains cautious, but Pedri’s condition has been described as a slight muscle strain rather than a full‑blown injury.

Another positive for Flick is the anticipated return of other midfield options. Frenkie de Jong, who missed the first leg due to a hamstring issue, is on the verge of returning to training and could be fit in time to bolster Barca’s engine room against Atletico.

Additionally, Football Espana reports suggest defender Marc Bernal may also be back in contention after a recent absence, giving Barcelona more depth and tactical flexibility as they plot an unlikely comeback.

With Pedri’s fitness now cleared and other stars edging closer to full match fitness, there is renewed optimism in the Blaugrana camp as they prepare for one of the most critical fixtures of their season.

Simeone’s tactical plan to contain Yamal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diego Simeone is said to have devised a deliberate strategy to limit Lamine Yamal's impact.

The Argentine coach reportedly instructed his players to focus on Yamal, attempting to unsettle him during the crucial game.

Source: YEN.com.gh