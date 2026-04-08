Diego Simeone is reportedly preparing a calculated plan to limit the impact of Lamine Yamal ahead of the Champions League quarter-final clash

The Atletico Madrid coach has instructed his players to provoke the teenager, who is already on four yellow cards and would miss the second leg if booked again

With Raphinha sidelined through injury, Barcelona risk losing a key attacking threat, which could significantly boost Atletico’s chances of progressing

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Diego Simeone is reportedly preparing a calculated plan to limit the influence of Lamine Yamal ahead of Atletico Madrid’s Champions League showdown with Barcelona.

The two sides will meet at Camp Nou on Wednesday night for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Diego Simeone’s secret weapon to stop Lamine Yamal has emerged

Source: Getty Images

Their most recent encounter came in La Liga over the weekend, where Barcelona edged Atletico thanks to a late winner from Robert Lewandowski, extending their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Historically, Barcelona have struggled against Atletico at this stage of the competition.

The Catalan side suffered a 2-1 defeat in the 2013–14 quarter-finals and were beaten again 3-2 in the 2015–16 edition, both times falling short against Simeone’s disciplined team.

This time, however, Barcelona will be determined to rewrite that narrative, with Yamal expected to play a key attacking role.

Simeone’s secret scheme to stop Yamal

But Atletico are approaching the tie with a clear tactical focus. According to Tribuna, Simeone has instructed his players to target and provoke Yamal during the match.

The strategy is rooted in the fact that the 18-year-old has already accumulated four yellow cards in the Champions League. One more booking would result in a suspension, ruling him out of the crucial second leg.

With Raphinha sidelined through injury, losing Yamal would be a significant setback for Barcelona.

Simeone is believed to see this as a potential turning point, as neutralising Barcelona’s threat on the wings could greatly improve Atletico’s chances of advancing to the semi-finals.

Source: YEN.com.gh