Ronald de Boer has praised Lamine Yamal as football's most decisive player at just 16 years old

De Boer highlighted that Yamal's maturity and game-changing impact, outshining elite stars like Mbappe and Vinicius

The former star expressed confidence in Barcelona's ability to tackle Atletico Madrid despite formidable challenges

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Former Barcelona midfielder and Netherlands icon Ronald de Boer has showered praise on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, describing the Barcelona forward as the most decisive footballer on the planet right now.

Speaking during the Legends Trophy tournament in Milan, the former Ajax and Barcelona star highlighted the remarkable influence the young winger has already developed despite his age.

Former Barcelona star Ronald de Boer picks Lamine Yamal as the game’s most decisive player. Image credit: FC Barcelona

Source: Getty Images

De Boer suggested that the Barcelona star's maturity, creativity, and ability to make decisions on the pitch set him apart from many established stars in world football.

Lamine Yamal named world's most decisive player

According to the Dutchman, Lamine Yamal continues to produce performances that defy expectations for a player so early in his career.

As quoted by Barca Universal, he stressed that while several elite players are currently performing at a high level across Europe, Yamal’s consistency and impact in crucial moments make him stand out above the rest.

De Boer admitted that modern football is filled with world-class talents and pointed to a few of the biggest names currently shining on the global stage.

Lamine Yamal earns high praise from ex-Barcelona star Ronaldo de Boer. Image credit: Marc

Source: Getty Images

Players such as Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior were all mentioned as exceptional performers in their own right. He also acknowledged the wealth of talent within clubs like Bayern Munich.

However, when forced to pick the player who makes the biggest difference on the pitch, De Boer maintained that Yamal is his clear choice, even ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former midfielder believes the youngster’s ability to influence games consistently at such a young age is something rarely seen in modern football.

De Boer backs Barcelona ahead of Atletico clash

Meanwhile, De Boer, who represented FC Barcelona between 1999 and 2001 after leaving AFC Ajax, also shared his thoughts on the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final meeting between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The Dutch legend expects a fiercely competitive contest, particularly after the previous meeting between the two sides proved difficult for Barcelona.

He pointed out that Atletico’s dominant 4-0 win in their earlier encounter showed how dangerous Diego Simeone’s side can be when everything clicks.

De Boer also emphasised that Atletico’s style of play often makes them one of the toughest teams to face in Europe. Their physical intensity, defensive organisation, and relentless pressing can disrupt even the most technically gifted sides.

Despite acknowledging the challenge, the former Barcelona star remains confident about his old club’s chances in the two-legged tie.

In his view, Barcelona possess enough quality to overcome Atletico if the squad remains fully fit and mentally sharp.

Nicolas Anelka compares Yamal to Mbappe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Real Madrid and French national team footballer Nicolas Anelka spoke highly of Yamal.

Anelka highlighted major similarities he thinks the Barcelona wonderkid shares with Kylian Mbappe.

Source: YEN.com.gh