Mohammed Kudus faces possible surgery, threatening his season and his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Tottenham's managerial instability complicates Kudus' recovery and the team's performance

New manager Roberto De Zerbi aims to improve Spurs' fortunes amid Mohammed Kudus' injury struggles

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Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have received a major blow with a devastating injury update on Mohammed Kudus.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who has been sidelined since January 7, 2026, has struggled to regain full fitness, leaving both club and country concerned about his availability for the remainder of the season.

Mohammed Kudus is reportedly set to go under the knife, potentially ruling him out for the rest of the season and the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus did not feature under Igor Tudor, who was appointed Tottenham manager on February 14, 2026, following the sacking of Thomas Frank. Tudor himself lasted just over a month in charge before being dismissed on March 29, a period during which Tottenham’s squad, including Kudus, was in flux.

According to reports from Metro Sport and TalkSport, Kudus’ recovery has been slower than expected, and there are fears that he could miss the remainder of the 2025/26 season, potentially ruling him out of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

Surgery looms as Kudus faces uncertain return

Further compounding the concern, The Sun reports that Kudus may now require surgery.

It is a huge blow to new Spurs manager Roberto de Zerbi, who was looking forward to having the ex-Ajax man back in the team as quickly as possible.

The former Marseille boss takes charge of his first Tottenham match against Sunderland in a critical Premier League fixture on Sunday.

For most of the current campaign, Spurs have struggled for performance and results under both Frank and Tudor, making the appointment of De Zerbi one that lots of fans are keeping an eye on, waiting to see if it will change the fortunes of the 2025 Europa League winners.

Tottenham, meanwhile, currently sit 17th in the Premier League standings with 30 points in 31 matches, just a point above West Ham United, who are dealing with their own problems in 2025/26.

Fans' reaction to Kudus's injury update

Meanwhile, certain fans have reacted to the latest injury update on the Ghanaian international, with some of the comments on X stated below.

@Moko: ''Its sad but going under the knife 2months to the WC is a game over for him.''

@Common11: ''Ahhh so he wasted so much time on the sidelines and now requires surgery? The doctors have to be sacked.''

@Steve: ''WHAAAAAT noooooooooo, that is the tiny hope we had for this world fading fading away just like that.''

@El Patron: ''Ibi Thomas Frank adey blame. He ran Kudus into the ground. He was spurs' only creative output.''

3 ways that Kudus can thrive

While much has been said about Mohammed Kudus's fitness issues, earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed three key factors that could determine his success at Tottenham.

The ex-West Ham star impressed in the first half of the 2025/26 season until he picked up the injury that would rule him out of action since January 7.

Source: YEN.com.gh