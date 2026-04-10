Leon Goretzka is to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2025/26 season after eight successful years

Goretzka's tenure includes 308 appearances and six Bundesliga titles, highlighting his significant impact at Bayern

Bayern sporting director confirms Goretzka's plans as fans reflect on his legacy and professionalism

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Leon Goretzka is expected to depart Bayern Munich once his contract runs out at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, marking the conclusion of eight years with the Bundesliga powerhouse.

The German midfielder initially arrived from Schalke 04 on July 1, 2018, putting pen to paper on a four-year agreement that was set to expire in June 2022.

Leon Goretzka will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2025/26 season. Image credit: S. Mellar/FC Bayern

Source: Getty Images

Since then, Leon Goretzka has prolonged his stay, establishing himself as a vital part of Bayern Munich’s midfield and a regular presence in both domestic and European competitions.

Across his eight years at the club, Goretzka has made 303 appearances in all competitions, scoring 48 goals and providing 50 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

According to Transfermarkt, he was also part of the squad that completed a historic sextuple in 2020, winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, DFL-Supercup, and FIFA Club World Cup, a landmark achievement in football history.

Overall, the experienced midfielder has helped Bayern Munich win 15 trophies, making him one of the club's respected legends.

As stated by the Bundesliga website, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed the midfielder’s impending departure during a press briefing.

“We’ve had several discussions with Leon over the past few days. He’s very happy at Bayern and will stay with us until the end of the season. Everyone is aware that his contract expires at the end of this campaign.

''We’ve been open and transparent about his future. In the summer, Leon’s time at Bayern will come to a close, and he will embark on a new chapter in his career.”

Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich has won 15 trophies with the Bavarians, making him an absolute club legend. Image credit: BART STOUTJESDIJK

Source: Getty Images

Leverkusen eye Leon Goretzka

Meanwhile, according to Topskills Sports UK on X, Bayer Leverkusen are among the clubs showing interest in signing Leon Goretzka this summer.

Several top clubs are also monitoring his situation, including Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal are currently believed to be in pole position, with reports indicating that they have already held talks with Goretzka’s representatives over a potential move.

Meanwhile, Transfer News Live has also linked the 31-year-old to the Gunners and Serie A giants Juventus.

Some fans have also reacted to Goretzka's expected Bayern departure, with @RollettoNews saying:

''Great, another overhyped midfielder with a big name but questionable consistency. Arsenal and Juve are fighting over scraps again. Can’t wait for the inevitable bidding war that leads to nothing.''

Another fan named @FactMan also commented:

''Goretzka leaving Bayern Munich isn’t just about a player, it’s about influence, contracts, and timing.''

Will Upamecano leave Bayern Munich?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also explored Dayot Upamecano’s potential exit from Bayern Munich, with top European clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

Real Madrid were among the sides said to be interested in a possible move for the French defender.

Source: YEN.com.gh