Ghanaian fans have reacted to Mohammed Kudus' potential season-ending injury with disappointment and frustration

Reports suggest Kudus may require surgery, raising concerns for Tottenham and the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup

Social media erupted as fans express sympathy, anger, and blame towards Tottenham for Kudus' injury troubles

Ghanaian football fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and concern following the latest injury setback involving Mohammed Kudus.

The Tottenham midfielder has been sidelined for several months and could miss the rest of the season, sparking widespread debate among supporters online.

Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus could miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious injury. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Kudus, widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most talented attacking players, had impressively started the season before his campaign was derailed by injury in early January 2026.

According to Transfermarkt, the former West Ham United playmaker has tallied three goals and six assists in 26 matches for Tottenham. However, he has not featured in a competitive match since January 7, 2026.

The Nima-born footballer was expected to return to action in the first two weeks of April, but that would not happen.

Mohammed Kudus could miss 2026 World Cup

On Thursday, April 9, reports from British media outlets, including The Sun, indicated that the 24-year-old may require surgery, which could keep him out of action for an extended period.

Such a development would be a huge blow for struggling Tottenham, who were hoping the dynamic midfielder would play a key role in the latter stages of their quest to avoid the drop in the Premier League this season.

For Ghana, the potential absence of Mohamed Kudus would be particularly worrying ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars have often relied on the midfielder’s creativity, dribbling ability, and eye for goal in major tournaments, making him one of the most important players in the national team setup.

Ghanaian fans blast Spurs over Kudus's injury

Meanwhile, news of the latest setback quickly spread across social media platforms, where Ghanaian fans shared mixed reactions ranging from sympathy and encouragement to frustration over the unfortunate turn of events.

Check some of the fans' comments below.

@Shina Ayor: ''Difficult injury when it requires an operation. Wishing him all the very best.''

@WaddleBillions: ''Masa we hate what Tottenham dey do ooohh If dem fool we go load plane then go there ooo Kwasea ebe your player??''

@JNoudedo: ''Not again, Quad setback right when he was about to return? Spurs injury curse is unreal.''

@Common11281980: ''Ahhh, so he wasted so much time on the sidelines and now requires surgery? The doctors have to be sacked.''

Mohammed Kudus has been sidelined since January 2026, sparking concern among Ghanaian fans. Image credit: Owuraku Ampofo

Source: Getty Images

@EL Patron: ''Ibi Thomas Frank adey blame. He ran Kudus into the ground. He was spurs' only creative output.''

@Peckay: ''With KUDUS or no KUDUS, we're going to come home early; the team is not good. Speedy comeback, brother.''

@Kobby_Klein: ''Oh Charley the World Cup make beans to Ghanaians Charley hope no dey.''

How Kudus can shine at Tottenham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh outlined three key elements that could influence how much impact Mohammed Kudus makes at Tottenham Hotspur.

The former West Ham United midfielder has already shown flashes of his quality during the first half of the 2025/26 campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh